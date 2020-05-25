Balance sheet for Quebec city and Chaudière-Appalaches: three deaths and 26 new cases
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
The balance sheet deaths continue to rise in the accommodation centre general Hospital of Quebec, and then the case of COVID-19 explode the CHSLD Gardens, the Upper St. Lawrence river. The Québec city area has 25 new positive cases and three deaths on Sunday.
In the National Capital, up to 1379 are infected, and a total of 95 deaths are beset. Sunday, 29 people were hospitalized, and two of them are in intensive care. In addition, 710 people are considered cured.
The general Hospital has three new positive cases and two new deaths, for a total of five since the beginning of the outbreak. These are 46 users and 22 employees of the health that are infected.
The other death occurred at the CHSLD Saint-Jean-Eudes, the fourth since the beginning of the outbreak. He also recorded a new case, 12 users and 10 employees are infected.