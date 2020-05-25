Balance sheet for Quebec city and Chaudière-Appalaches: three deaths and 26 new cases

May 25, 2020

24 may 2020

Updated may 25, 2020 at 15h46

Balance sheet for Quebec city and Chaudière-Appalaches: three deaths and 26 new cases

Judith Desmeules

The Sun

The balance sheet deaths continue to rise in the accommodation centre general Hospital of Quebec, and then the case of COVID-19 explode the CHSLD Gardens, the Upper St. Lawrence river. The Québec city area has 25 new positive cases and three deaths on Sunday.

In the National Capital, up to 1379 are infected, and a total of 95 deaths are beset. Sunday, 29 people were hospitalized, and two of them are in intensive care. In addition, 710 people are considered cured.

The general Hospital has three new positive cases and two new deaths, for a total of five since the beginning of the outbreak. These are 46 users and 22 employees of the health that are infected.

The other death occurred at the CHSLD Saint-Jean-Eudes, the fourth since the beginning of the outbreak. He also recorded a new case, 12 users and 10 employees are infected.

Balance sheet of case-by-sector, 24 may 2020

Infographic The Sun

As for the hosting centre in the Gardens of the Upper St. Lawrence river, he added 12 cases to its balance sheet Sunday, eight users, and 11 employees are now infected.

The 10 other places outbreak of the COVID-19 record one or two more cases : Jeffery Hale Hospital (211 cases and 40 deaths), CHSLD Paul-Triquet (75 cases and 15 deaths), CHSLD Le Faubourg (17 cases and 1 death), Manoir de Courville (49 cases and 6 deaths), The Gardens of Evangeline (132 cases and 11 deaths), Manor and Course of the Atrium (55 cases and 5 deaths), residence Havre du Trait-Carré (33 cases and 1 death), NURSING Yvonne-Sylvain (2 cases and 1 death), CHSLD Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes (8 cases), Clearing of the Wooded area (10 cases).

To DISCOVER : the detailed map of The Covid-19 prepared by Benoît Lalonde, head of practical work and research in the Department of geography, and Stéfano Biondo, cartothécaire at the Centre GéoStat of the Library, Université Laval

Chaudière-Appalaches

The number of confirmed cases in the Chaudière-Appalaches amounted to 485 (+1), six people are hospitalized and two of them are in intensive care. The CISSS account 409 recoveries and eight deaths since the beginning of the health crisis.

No new confirmed cases in the Manor Liverpool, a private seniors ‘ residence. The hatching currently there are two active cases of COVID-19 in its residents, 30 of them had contracted the virus. Among health workers, there are 14 confirmed cases.

Balance sheet of case-by-sector, 24 may 2020

Infographic The Sun

Le Soleil

