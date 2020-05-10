Balance sheet for Quebec city and Chaudière-Appalaches: three deaths in the homes of outbreak
The Jeffery Hale Hospital, the main focus of an outbreak of the virus in the National Capital.
May 9, 2020
May 10, 2020
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
Saturday, three other people died as a result of the COVID-19 in the homes of outbreak in the National Capital, the region has also recorded 46 new cases.
In total, 1073 people are infected in the region of Quebec, and 72 persons have died of the COVID-19 since the beginning of the health crisis. As of the date of Saturday, 33 people are hospitalized in the territory (24 residents of the National Capital), and six of them are in the intensive care.
The deaths announced on Saturday took place at the Jeffery Hale Hospital, the main place of outbreak of the virus, and at the residence The Gardens of Evangeline.
The hospital now has 191 people infected (95 users, 96 employees) as well as 40 deaths. As to the private residence, where the virus has spread among the Sisters Servants of the Holy Heart of Mary, she has five new cases of COVID-19, 54 users and 58 employees are now infected.
A leap of the case is also noted at the Manor and Course of the Atrium, the largest residence for seniors of Quebec, 23 (+6) users, and nine (+2) employees who have received a positive test until now. The virus has spread in the residents section of self-sufficient, while the case appeared to be concentrated in the health-care unit before Saturday.
“Eight people in the residence, Chartwell Manor and the Atrium living in the autonomous section have received a positive diagnosis at the COVID-19 and are currently hospitalized. In the case of staff, we now have five people infected who are in the employment of Chartwell, as well as two resources from a care agency private health care,” says Lucie Labbé, vice-chair, health and government relations for the group Chartwell.
Employees try to control the outbreak in the nursing unit of the residence with the support of the CIUSSS of the National Capital.
The situation is rather stable in the other seven places of outbreak in the region, the CHSLD Paul-Triquet (70 cases), the CHSLD Le Faubourg (12 cases), the Manor house Courville (48 cases), the CHSLD Saint-Jean-Eudes (17 cases), the CHSLD du Boisé (2 cases), and the residence du Havre in the Trait-Carré (11 cases).
In addition, 470 people are to this day considered to be cured of the virus.
“With the déconfinement gradual in coming, it will be important to all, in addition to continue to adhere to the guidelines in place such as washing your hands and the distancing of 2 meters, to be on the lookout for any symptoms that could show our elderly. If one of your loved ones 70 years and older may have symptoms such as diarrhea or vomiting, or fever or cough, we invite you to contact the 418 644-4545 to get an appointment with a health care professional at one of our clinics designated assessment”, said Dr. Francois Desbiens, regional director of public health.
In a context of déconfinement gradual and a possible increase in positive cases, the CIUSSS of the National Capital, maintains the need for hiring nurses, auxiliary nurses, the orderlies and maintenance staff and food services. Those qualified and interested to come and support the teams in place can contact 1 844 220-2227.