Balance sheet for Quebec city and Chaudière-Appalaches : three new cases, no deaths
Share
July 29, 2020 17h29
Share
Balance sheet for Quebec city and Chaudière-Appalaches : three new cases, no deaths
Myriam Boulianne
The Sun
The CIUSSS of the National Capital was recorded on Wednesday, two new positive cases and no deaths since the last 24 hours.
One of these new cases of the COVID-19 has been reported by an employee of the NURSING homes general Hospital of Quebec.
Four accommodation centres are foci of outbreak assets in Québec : CHSLD Le Faubourg (81 cases, 13 deaths), NURSING general Hospital of Quebec (168 cases, 37 deaths), NURSING Jardins du Haut-Saint-Laurent (199 cases, 41 deaths) and the Auberge aux Trois Pignons (28 cases, 3 deaths).
In total, the National Capital account 1951 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of these 1951 people who have contracted the virus, 1668 are restored, 193 have died and three are hospitalised, none of them is in the intensive care unit.
In Chaudière-Appalaches, there is a new confirmed cases, bringing to 547 the total number of people infected, of which 518 are restored. The region mourns eight deaths since the start of the pandemic.