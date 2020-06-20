Balance sheet for Quebec: four other deaths in accommodation centres
June 20, 2020 17h11
Balance sheet for Quebec: four other deaths in accommodation centres
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
The region of Québec deplores four other deaths on its territory on Saturday, they occurred in NURSING homes general Hospital and the Gardens of the Upper St. Lawrence river.
In addition to two deaths, the general Hospital has two new cases, for up to 160 people were infected and 34 people died of the virus.
The CHSLD Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, Gardens of the Upper St. Lawrence river, 29 people died of the COVID-19 and up to 171 (+1) people were infected.
In the National Capital, the CIUSSS confirms five new cases, a total of 1802 people have been infected. More than 70 % (1306 people) of the people, however, are restored. On the territory, nine people are hospitalized, one of them is in the intensive care unit.
Here are the data for other places of an outbreak in the region : Jeffery Hale Hospital (214 cases and 40 deaths), CHSLD Le Faubourg (65 cases +1 and 10 deaths), Gardens of Évangéline (134 cases, 14 deaths), Manor and Course of the Atrium (57 cases and 7 deaths), residence Havre du Trait-Carré (35 cases and 1 death), Clearing of the Wooded area (16 cases and 1 death).
On Thursday, the CIUSSS in the National Capital has raised the opinion of an outbreak in the accommodation centre Paul-Triquet, there were up to 76 infected people and the place, deplores 15 deaths.
Chaudière-Appalaches
The region does not have any new cases on Saturday. The number of confirmed cases in the Chaudière-Appalaches amounted to 512, two people are hospitalized and one of them is in the intensive care unit. The CISSS account 493 recoveries and eight deaths since the beginning of the health crisis.
The CISSS of the Chaudière-Appalaches warns citizens about the heat the next few days. With hot and humid temperatures are expected and may result in health problems.