Balance sheet for the region of Quebec: two new cases and another death
The new death occurred at the CHSLD Gardens, the Upper St. Lawrence river. The place has 195 cases and 32 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
July 3, 2020 15: 45
Updated at 16h04
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
On Friday, the Quebec city region has recorded two cases of COVID-19 and deplores the 179th death on its territory.
Up to 1851 people have contracted the virus in the National Capital, 1429 of them are considered cured. On Friday, eight people were hospitalized, none of them is in the intensive care unit.
The death of the day occurred at the CHSLD Gardens of the Upper St. Lawrence river, to Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures. The place has 195 cases and 32 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Four other outbreaks of outbreaks are still active in the region : CHSLD Le Faubourg (69 cases and 13 deaths), residence Gardens of Evangeline (135 cases and 14 deaths), NURSING general Hospital (164 cases and 36 deaths) and residence Clairière du Boisé (16 cases and 1 death).
The two new cases on Friday by the CIUSSS are not residents of households of the outbreak.
“It is imperative to continue to adhere to this were the measures of distance of two meters, the washing of hands frequently, especially when returning to the house, the wearing of a covering face at all times in enclosed public places, as well as all of the measures and instructions of public health around the déconfinement in our region,” recalls the CIUSSS.
In Chaudière-Appalaches, the total number of reported cases stands at 521, out of this number, 504 persons are cured. The region has only eight deaths since the start of the pandemic.