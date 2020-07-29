Balance sheet of COVID-19 for Quebec: five new cases, no deaths

| July 29, 2020 | News | No Comments

Bilan de COVID-19 pour Québec: cinq nouveaux cas, aucun décès

Bilan de COVID-19 pour Québec: cinq nouveaux cas, aucun décès

Share

28 July 2020 17h07

Share

Balance sheet of COVID-19 for Quebec: five new cases, no deaths

Bilan de COVID-19 pour Québec: cinq nouveaux cas, aucun décès

Bilan de COVID-19 pour Québec: cinq nouveaux cas, aucun décès

Myriam Boulianne

The Sun

The CIUSSS of the National Capital was recorded on Tuesday, five new positive cases and no deaths since the last 24 hours.

Two of these new cases of the COVID-19 have been reported by employees of CHSLD Le Faubourg.

Four accommodation centres are foci of outbreak assets in Québec : CHSLD Le Faubourg (81 cases, 13 deaths), NURSING general Hospital (167 cases, 37 deaths), NURSING Jardins du Haut-Saint-Laurent (199 cases, 41 deaths), Auberge aux Trois Pignons (28 cases, 3 deaths).

In total, the National Capital account 1949 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of these 1949 the people who have contracted the virus, 1658 recovered, 193 are dead and two are hospitalized, none of them nese are in the intensive care unit.

In Chaudière-Appalaches, there are no new confirmed cases. The balance sheet total remains at 546 people infected, of which 518 are recovered and eight died. The region mourns eight deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *