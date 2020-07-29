Balance sheet of COVID-19 for Quebec: five new cases, no deaths
Share
28 July 2020 17h07
Share
Balance sheet of COVID-19 for Quebec: five new cases, no deaths
Myriam Boulianne
The Sun
The CIUSSS of the National Capital was recorded on Tuesday, five new positive cases and no deaths since the last 24 hours.
Two of these new cases of the COVID-19 have been reported by employees of CHSLD Le Faubourg.
Four accommodation centres are foci of outbreak assets in Québec : CHSLD Le Faubourg (81 cases, 13 deaths), NURSING general Hospital (167 cases, 37 deaths), NURSING Jardins du Haut-Saint-Laurent (199 cases, 41 deaths), Auberge aux Trois Pignons (28 cases, 3 deaths).
In total, the National Capital account 1949 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of these 1949 the people who have contracted the virus, 1658 recovered, 193 are dead and two are hospitalized, none of them nese are in the intensive care unit.
In Chaudière-Appalaches, there are no new confirmed cases. The balance sheet total remains at 546 people infected, of which 518 are recovered and eight died. The region mourns eight deaths since the start of the pandemic.