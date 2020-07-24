Balance sheet of COVID-19 in Quebec city: eight new cases, no deaths

Bilan de COVID-19 à Québec: huit nouveaux cas, aucun décès

Bilan de COVID-19 à Québec: huit nouveaux cas, aucun décès

Three of the eight new cases were recorded in the homes of outbreak of the virus, the CHSLD general Hospital (see photo), and the residence Inn with Three Gables.

July 24, 2020 15h52

Updated at 16h04

The National Capital has recorded eight new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, and no other deaths.

On Friday, the toll of infected persons in the region of Quebec had, 1924, but 1650 people are considered cured. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the CIUSSS of the National Capital note 193 deaths related to the virus. Only two people are still hospitalized on the territory.

Three of the eight new cases were recorded in the homes of outbreak of the virus, the CHSLD general Hospital and to the residence Inn with Three Gables.

There are still four places of outbreak active the virus : CHSLD general Hospital (167 cases, 37 deaths), CHSLD Le Faubourg (75 cases, 13 deaths), NURSING Jardins du Haut Saint-Laurent (199 cases, 41 deaths) and Auberge aux Trois Pignons (27 cases, 6 deaths).

In Chaudière-Appalaches, the total number of infected persons amounted to 533, among them, 517 people are restored. So there are only 16 active cases to date. The region has registered eight deaths since the start of the pandemic.

