Balance sheet of the pandemic in Quebec : 17 new deaths and 53 new cases

| June 24, 2020 | News | No Comments

The Quebec records 54 937 confirmed cases in the province, or 53 more than the previous day.

June 24, 2020 11h41

Updated at 12h48

The canadian Press

MONTREAL — The balance sheet of the pandemic coronavirus has increased to 17 loss of life in Quebec, six of which occurred prior to the 16 June, for a total of 5441 people have died, a-t-on announced on Wednesday.

There were 54 937 confirmed cases in the province, or 53 more than the previous day.

The number of in-patients was a decrease of 15 to 500, while there were 52 people on the intensive care unit, four less than on Tuesday.

The ministry of Health and social Services has also indicated that starting Friday it will no longer publish press releases daily reports of the balance sheet in the province.

The data will now be updated every Thursday from the 2nd of July.

Le Soleil

