Balance sheet of the pandemic in Quebec: only 8 new deaths reported
On Sunday, the ministry of Health has reported only eight new deaths, bringing the balance sheet at 4978 since the beginning of the pandemic.
June 7, 2020 12: 15 pm
Updated at 22.55
The canadian Press
MONTREAL — an encouraging Sign. Quebec recorded its lowest number of deaths related to the COVID-19 from the 1st of April.
On the plan of the pandemic, the situation continues to stabilize. The department has identified 225 new cases in the last 24 hours. Quebec has a total of 52 848 people who have been affected since the beginning of the health crisis.
The number of hospitalized persons decreased to 972, a decrease of nine compared to the previous day. As for patients in the intensive care, of which there are 128, down one.
In Canada
According to the deputy chief of the public health agency of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam, the laboratories across the country have made this day a screening test of the COVID-19 to nearly 1.87 million people; about 5 % of them have got a positive result.
Up to now, there have been 95 699 confirmed cases and probable in the entire country. The COVID-19 has caused the death of 7800 Canadian.
Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial : 52 848 case in Quebec, of which 4978 death; 30 617 cases in Ontario, of which 2426 deaths; 7138 case in Alberta, of which 146 deaths; 2632 case in British Columbia, including 167 deaths; 1059 case in Nova Scotia, including 61 deaths; 650 case in Saskatchewan, with 11 deaths; 300 cases in Manitoba, including seven deaths; 261 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths; 137 cases in New Brunswick, including one fatality; 27 cases in the Île-du-Prince-Édouard, all cured and 11 cases in the Yukon, all healed; five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all healed; no cases in Nunavut.
These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases, all cured, by the passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.