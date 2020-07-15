Balance sheet of the pandemic in the world at 15 July
Florida is one of the u.s. States most affected by the pandemic of sars coronavirus.
July 15, 2020 10h11
Agence France-Presse
PARIS – The pandemic of the new coronavirus that has killed at least 578.746 dead in the world since the WHO office in China has reported the appearance of the disease at the end of December, according to a report drawn up by AFP from official sources on Wednesday at 11: 00 GMT.
Most of 13.346.550 cases of infection have been officially diagnosed in 196 countries and territories since the beginning of the epidemic, including at least 7.238.600 are now considered as cured.
This number of diagnosed cases does not reflect, however, that a fraction of the real number of infections. Some countries test only for severe cases, others use the tests as a priority for tracing and number of poor countries do not have that capacity screening limited.
The United States, who have identified their first death linked to the coronavirus in the beginning of February, are the most affected country both in the number of deaths in that case, with 136.466 death for 3.431.574 case. At least 1.049.098 people have been declared cured.
After the United States, the countries most affected are Brazil with 74.133 dead for 1.926.824 case, the United Kingdom with 44.968 dead (291.373 cases), Mexico with 36.327 dead (311.486 case), and Italy with 34.984 dead (243.344 case).
China (without the territories of Hong Kong and Macao) has officially counted a total of 83.611 cases (6 new between Tuesday and Wednesday), which 4.634 death and 78.693 healings.
Europe totaled Wednesday at 11: 00 GMT 203.507 death for 2.873.277 case, Latin America and the Caribbean 149.392 death (3.491.037 case), the United States and Canada 145.300 death (3.539.951 case), the Asia 45.452 death (1.856.267 case), the Middle East 21.220 death (949.542 case), the Africa 13.735 death (624.406 cases) and Oceania 140 deaths (12.074 case).
This balance sheet was created from data collected by the offices of the AFP with national competent authorities and information from the world health Organization (WHO).