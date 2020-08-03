Balance sheet of the situation in Quebec: 141 new cases and three other deaths
The ministry of Health and social Services reported 141 new cases in the province, bringing the total number of people infected to 59 599 since the beginning of the pandemic.
August 2, 2020 11: 45am
Updated at 23h47
The canadian Press
MONTREAL — The balance sheet of the pandemic coronavirus has increased to three losses of life in Quebec, for a total of 5681 individuals who died, has there announced Sunday.
Two of these new deaths occurred before 25 July.
The number of hospitalizations had declined for a third day in a row. It was down five, for a total of 172. A bed is also released to the intensive care unit, where 17 patients are still fighting the virus.
Ignoring for the moment the number of active cases. The national Institute of public Health explains that updates to data are affected by the transition to a new system “in order to computerize the survey form cases COVID-19”.
The data reported Sunday to have been recorded the day before and covered usually the previous 24 hours.
The montreal region remains the most affected by the progression of the virus. It has been reported 61 new cases on the island of Montréal, compared to the previous statement, for a total of 28 904 since the beginning of the pandemic. The Montérégie region has identified 19 new cases, for a total of 8825, the Laurentians 23 for a total of 3920, and Laval 12 for a total of 4512.
Lanaudière has counted everything 4512 case (+4), the Outaouais 680 (+2), the Capitale-Nationale 1958 (+2), the eastern Townships 1065 (+7), the Mauricie-Centre-du-Québec 2083 (+1). There were still 367 cases in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, but four cases have been reported in the Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine, for a total of 210 in this region.
In Canada
Up to now, there have been 116 884 confirmed cases and probable in the entire country. The COVID-19 has caused the death of 8945 Canadians.
The health authorities in canada have indicated on Sunday that 87 % of people with diabetes are up to now restored.
Canadian laboratories had submitted nearly 4.1 million people to a test screening of the COVID-19. During the last week, 40 of 665 people per day on average have undergone a screening test, of which 1 % have obtained a positive result, indicated by the authorities by issuing a press release.
Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial : 59 599 cases in Quebec, including 5681 death; 39 449 cases in Ontario, of which 2778 deaths; 10 843 cases in Alberta, including 196 deaths; 3641 case in British Columbia, including 195 deaths; 1342 case in Saskatchewan, including 18 deaths; 1071 case in Nova Scotia, including the 64 deaths; the 435 cases in Manitoba, of which eight died; 266 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths; 170 cases in New Brunswick, with two deaths; 36 cases in the Île-du-Prince-Édouard; 14 cases in the Yukon, five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all healed; no cases in Nunavut.
These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases, all cured, by the passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.