Balance sheet Québec and Chaudière-Appalaches: 24 new cases in the National Capital
The CHSLD Paul-Triquet has a new death, but no new cases of COVID-19.
April 24, 2020 17h24
Updated at 18h34
Valérie Marcoux
The Sun
The 24 new cases and 2 new deaths announced by the regional director of public health the Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux (CIUSSS) of the National Capital, Dr. François Desbiens, do not prevent him to show favor to a déconfinement “gradual and controlled”.
The outbreak continues at the Jeffery Hale hospital, where 7 new cases and new deaths are reported today. The CHSLD Paul-Triquet account also a new death, but no new cases of COVID-19. As for the Mansion Courville where an outbreak was underway, the situation is stable since a few days. “We are on the right track compared to the Mansion Courville,” confirms Dr. François Desbiens.
In total, this territory has 682 cases of COVID-19 and 37 deaths. 381 people are considered cured.
Déconfinement progressive
Despite the new cases continuing to appear, the regional director of public health of the CIUSSS in the National Capital believes that it is a good time to consider the déconfinement progressive Quebecers.
Dr. Desbiens think that it would be harmful to prolong the confinement as it is currently. This exceptional measure would have led to a surge in the number of reports of domestic violence, and disorders domestic. Conversely, the confinement would have decreased alarmingly reported to the youth protection (DYP). “The youth are no longer in schools or in leisure centres where people can identify situations that would be problematic. There are young people who no longer have their breakfast in the morning, because they had dinner at the school with food aid programs,” explains François Desbiens. “We all know that an economic recession creates health problems in higher quantity. When the economy goes well, there are less health problems”, he adds regarding the impact of containment on the economy.
According to him, containment was a drastic measure that has completed its mission. “The goal was not to do away with the virus, it was to be able to handle all of the world. We have been successful. Our intensive care, our hospital beds, not only in the National Capital, but also for several regions of Quebec, have not been surpassed in their capacity of treatment,” he observes.
“As long as there will be no vaccine in the shoulders of all Quebecers and all of the people of the region of the Capitale-Nationale region, the virus will be present and will continue to circulate”, states the doctor. New cases will continue to appear, without necessarily prevent the déconfinement. The important challenge is to continue to be able to heal the sick as they arise and prevent deaths.
The regional director of public health of the CIUSSS of the National Capital recognizes that the operation is delicate and it will need to be careful to avoid losing control on the transmission. “You have to start gradually by promoting activities that will affect the least of our people vulnerable,” he concludes.
Balance sheet Capital-National, 24 April
Chaudière-Appalaches
For its part, the CISSS of the Chaudière-Appalaches announces 6 new cases of COVID-19, and all the new people restored. To this day, this region has a total of 355 people infected, while 204 are considered to be cured.
Now there is a week that none of the deaths associated with the novel coronavirus have been reported on this territory.
The Manor Liverpool, whose management is currently assumed by the CISSS Chaudière-Appalaches, continues to experience a period of stability. Since 19 April, no new cases or deaths linked to the COVID-19 was not declared in this establishment.
Balance sheet Chaudière-Appalaches, 24 April
