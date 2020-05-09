Balanced budget: five years and a thousand questions
The minister of Finance, Eric Girard, speaks now of a deficit of 12 to $ 15 billion in contrast to a surplus of $ 2.7 billion for the budget 2020-2121.
8 may 2020 20h25
Olivier Bossé
The Sun
“I gave the next three to five years to return the budget to balance, but I would say that today more than five years than three. And it is a lot of uncertainty around it. What kind of rebound will we have? Is it that there will be a second wave? Is there a remedy? Is it that there will be a vaccine?”.
At work every day in his office on the eighth floor in the Saint-Roch neighborhood, Québec city, the Québec minister of Finance is asking a lot of questions to which he is still far from having the answers.
“As I speak to you, I look at the street Crown and someone just fell of his bicycle!” cutter-t-he, in an interview Thursday with The Sun, apologizing for having lost the thread of his answer. “You see things on the eighth floor! There is about one accident every two weeks, at the corner of the Crown and boulevard Charest. I don’t know what is with the posting here, it happens that there is collision of cars…”
But the questions that occupy the mind of Eric Girard are far more complex.
On Friday, Statistics Canada revealed that the unemployment rate in Quebec for April has reached a historic peak of 17 %, a level not seen since at least the Second world War. Almost four times more than in February, when the economy was rolling full with 4.5% unemployment. More than double the 8.1 % from march, when the virus started to play the spoilsport.
After an expected surplus of $ 2.7 billion for the year 2020-2021 before the mandatory payment to the generations Fund in his budget on 10 march, the minister Girard is out five weeks later with revised estimates marked with red iron by the pandemic COVID-19. He speaks now from a deficit of 12 to $ 15 billion for the same fiscal year.
“These data are based on the assumption that it would remain confined until the beginning of may, with 40 % of the economy was arrested in April. And then there would be déconfinement progressive in may and return more to normal in June. It was the assumptions and it is always in these orders of magnitude. ”
—
Eric Girard, minister of Finance
“But all of this is estimates,” he recalls. It is in the heart of the storm of difficulties. The duration of the confinement, the intensity of the rebound, the presence or not of a second wave, the appearance or not of a cure, a vaccine, all this are factors that have a major influence. But it is estimated that it would have to be the worst recession since the Second world War. It is certain that it will affect the public finances.”
Arruda in his county
Mr. Girard is a member of caquiste Groulx, in the Basses-Laurentides. His district encompasses Boisbriand, Rosemère and Sainte-Thérèse. Where ordinarily resident Dr. Horacio Arruda, national director of public health became the popular figurehead of the struggle with the novel coronavirus in Quebec. The two men did not know each other.
The outbreak of COVID-19 within the hasidic jewish community of Tosh in Boisbriand, at the end of march, was on his territory. He is also minister responsible for Laval, one of the warm regions of the COVID-19.
“I am in contact with the director of the CISSS and the public health officials, it is they who are in the action. I inform me, I am aware, I make sure that they have everything they need. But I am in Quebec city. My roles and responsibilities relate to the public finances. It is my main focus”, attests-t-it.
They are not that more than four in the offices on the eighth floor, boulevard Charest est. The minister, deputy minister and each a person to help. The vast majority of the staff of the department works from home. Including the 120 economists who continue to give indications of what this might look like the result of things.
There are also a number of Crown corporations under his leadership. The Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) and the quebec Society of cannabis (SQDC) maintain their earnings through the crisis. Loto-Quebec is, however, “the society which suffers the most”, with the stopping of the sale of lottery tickets in person for several weeks and the closure of casinos and games rooms.
“You know how much does it cost”
The minister Girard will deliver an economic statement is complementary to the end of June. Targeted assistance to affected sectors in the longer term, such as culture, tourism and recreation should be there. As well as the detail of all the extra expenses made in the health care system, due to the COVID-19, figures which may also be disclosed as early as may, with the return of parliamentary work.
“We give to the health of all the resources it needs to deal with the pandemic. Because the pandemic, it is the priority before the economy”, stressed the minister, noting that health accounted for already 43 % of the budget of the State before the crisis. “We know exactly how much it costs to date. It has it line by line : how much equipment, how many hours of overtime, how much for the subsidies. It has it all. But it is not known how long the situation will last.”
An economic update more will follow in the fall.
The aid measures implemented by the québec government are up to now a $ 20 billion, writes the minister in Girard. Before to emphasize that it is not a question of $ 20 billion disbursed directly from the pockets of the State. For example, individuals and businesses in Québec benefit from $ 15 billion in tax-deferred and tax-free.
“This is my fifth recession in my professional career,” said the former banker. I have always been in positions where my role was to prepare for the worst. Each recession has its own characteristics, but it is always difficult. There are human dramas, people lose their jobs, people lose their business… But I try to always be calm, focused, thoughtful,” says Mr. Girard.