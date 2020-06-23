Balcony garden to break the isolation of seniors
Launched Monday, the project Jardinons our balconies! will equip 1000 balconies, planters and everything you need to create a small garden at home everywhere in the region.
Share
22 June 2020 16: 57
Updated at 17h19
Share
Balcony garden to break the isolation of seniors
Elizabeth Fleury
The Sun
Seniors living in social housing and community in the region of Chaudière-Appalaches will be able to break down the isolation related to the pandemic COVID-19 by becoming a gardener for the summer.
Launched Monday, the project Jardinons our balconies! will equip 1000 balconies, planters and everything you need to create a small garden at home everywhere in the region. A thousand seniors will thus be able to “fill their daily life with a personal project positive” thanks to this initiative, which aims to “break the isolation”, to “give hope” and to “promote healthy eating”, says the CISSS Chaudière-Appalaches, in a news release.
“We believe that the balcony garden is a promising avenue for promoting the well-being and reduce the psychological impact of the harmful. In addition, there is a solution to the community gardens and collective, that will hardly be able to open with multiple protection measures, which will limit the use to seniors. The gardens of balcony are, therefore, a solution to facilitate this activity in the new context”, explains the director of public health, Chaudière-Appalaches, Dr. Liliana Romero.
The director general of the Office municipal d’habitation de Lévis, François Roberge, points out that “seniors in social housing and community have experienced several little losses in addition to the containment”. In particular, he mentioned the closure of their community halls and cancellation of their social activities. According to him, the project Jardinons our balconies! will “spoil our elders and give them a bit of hope.”
For the member of parliament for Lotbinière-Frontenac, Isabelle Lecours, this initiative is a way of “contribute to reducing inequalities accentuated by the pandemic,” and “promoting mental health”.
The project has been made possible thanks to the Committee of regional partners with the community support in social housing, and community of Chaudière-Appalaches, Desjardins group, the company Garant of Saint-François-de-Rivière-du-Sud, the Table de concertation des aînés de Chaudière-Appalaches and Société d’habitation du Québec.
Greenhouses, garden stores, community organizations, municipalities and volunteers have also brought their “invaluable cooperation”, said the CISSS in its press release.