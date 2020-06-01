Ball Hockey: the concept of “Dixtanciat10n” react
In this picture, taken using a drone, we can see the different areas demarcated for the game concept “Dixtanciat10n”.
May 31, 2020 13h52
Updated at 20: 32
Jonathan Gagnon
The Voice of the East
The leaders of the centre Dek Hockey Dix10 do not spare their efforts to raise the hockey ball in the time of a pandemic. Friday, they introduced the concept of the game “Dixtanciat10n”, which does not, however, unanimous.
“We know that during the first phase of the recovery, it will probably be necessary to comply with the rule of two meters of distance. As groups of 10 people and under, are now permitted, we have developed a formula with eight players, two guards, on the surface,” explained Mike Menard, co-owner of the complex granbyen.
“Nobody waits on the bench, which considerably reduces the risk of transmission of the coronavirus ”
Mike Menard, co-owner of the complex, Dek Hockey Dix10
The concept of “Dixtanciat10n”, which must, however, obtain the approval of the government of québec, consists of four “periods” whose duration remains to be confirmed.
The players of each team élanceraient first for shots and then shots on the receipt. It would then of mini-games to two against one in which everyone must remain in a corridor that is clearly defined. A session of shots of dam, still standing two metres from the guard, would then close the game.
“Nobody waits on the bench, which considerably reduces the risk of transmission of the coronavirus,” stresses Ménard.
“We want people to be able to come have fun. We would like to organise a mini-league, but without too much competition.”
The markings should be launched over the next few days.
Various reactions
The promotional video posted on the page Facebook of Dek Hockey Dix10 Friday afternoon had generated more than 130 comments and all the shares at the time of writing these lines.
Some have welcomed the initiative “bold” and “inventive step”, while others believe that the people of the Dix10 are desperate to revive their activities with a formula that “misrepresents” the hockey ball.
“As well to play hockey on the table, as to that,” even said one internet user.
Mike Ménard believes that the negative reactions are mostly “outside”, so that the people of the region to adhere more to the project.
“People should understand that we will not be able to play at the dek as before in the near future. We must find solutions to make income, to survive,” argued the Granbyen would also like to offer the rental of surfaces.
Waiting for answers
The concept of “Dixtanciat10n” is part of the first phase of the plan déconfinement filed recently by the north-american Association of male and female players of hockey ball.
“The people of the association have not received any response from the government, apart from an acknowledgement of receipt,” said Ménard.
“We hope things will move soon.”
The other center of ball hockey in Granby, heads or tails, there were also accommodate almost 3000 players this summer before the outbreak of the pandemic. Its owners are now looking to the directives of the government Legault.
Sunday, Sébastien Houle confirmed that the day camp multi-sport complex will begin in August rather than the end of June, as was originally planned. The team hopes that the pandemic will subside somewhat in two months.