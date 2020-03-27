Banana chips from the Auditor beauty Elena Filonova (recipe)
Columnist, “the Auditor beauty” recommends that during the quarantine, to support your body with vitamins and microelements.
If not quarantine, we would not know about the culinary abilities of a leading New channel of Elena Filonova. Girl for a whole week experimenting in the kitchen, each time coming up with tasty and nutritious meals. Today she will share the recipe of banana chips.
Discovered easy, and healthy snack, she says. After heat treatment of fresh slices of bananas are stored in vitamin a, magnesium and phosphorus. But the caloric content increases.
Ingredients
- 3 bananas
- 1 lemon
- 1 tsp cinnamon
Cooking
1. Clean the fruit from the rind. Cut into thin slices. Three bananas – about 90 slices.
2. Cover a baking sheet with parchment. Spread it on slices. The distance between them is 3 mm.
3. Sprinkle bananas with lemon juice. This will add vitamins, but still will not give the bananas to darken. Then sprinkle with cinnamon.
4. Preheat the oven to 80 degrees.
5. Place baking sheet with bananas in the oven for one hour.
A semi-flip the banana slices so they are cooked evenly. Before serving, allow to cool to room temperature.
Crispy chips are ready! They are ideal for a snack and satisfy a strong hunger. If banana chips are twice a week, you will notice the lack of fatigue and lethargy. Agree, just the perfect energy snack for the duration of the quarantine.
Banana chips from the Auditor beauty Elena Filonova (recipe) / a press-service of the New channel.