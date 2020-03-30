Barcelona are ready to sell Firpo
The Catalans are going to listen to offers for the defender.
Barcelona decided to part ways with the Junior Firpo nearest transfer window for 20 million euros, reports Sport.es.
“Blue garnet” is waiting for offers from other clubs, but also willing to use the protector to deal Lautaro Martinez.
Júnior Firpo after moving to Barcelona from real Betis last summer, had 17 matches in which he scored a goal and efficient transfer.
Recall that the Catalans are ready to sell eight players in the coming transfer window.