Barcelona sell Griezmann, Ibra will finish his career. The main transfer rumors

While there are no matches, the clubs are working on opportunities to strengthen the squads for next summer. Then time it may not be.

European football embarked on a forced hiatus, but fans are not left without worthy of discussion events. In order not to waste our time, clubs start to think about transfer plans and to work out future deals. In the summer it can be time, because between seasons in case of renewal of the current will be too little time, and there is no final clarity on the timing of the transfer window.

SPAIN

Barcelona

The Catalan club – the main newsmaker in the transfer market. In summer, the Blaugrana want to crank out large-scale transfer campaign, seriously restarting the project. It will not be easy, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the team may lose much income and, as a consequence, the possibility of acquiring new players.

In General, the sports Director of club Eric Abidal has formulated the problem thus: gain four positions – Central and left defenders, Central midfielder and striker.

Priority in the centre of defence, the Catalans see the defender “Manchester city” Emeric Laporte. First, he’s a Lefty that the club consider an important nuance. Secondly, will want to leave the bulls because of the European ban. They do not mind even the fact that in the current season due to serious injury to the Frenchman played only eight matches. His transfer value is estimated at more than 70 million euros, so the Catalan capital certainly leave clément Langlais and Samuel Umtiti.

In the middle line, you may receive another Frenchman – Jeremy God from the “Sassuolo”. Higher-status football player, “Barcelona” is likely to afford will not. And this transition is estimated at 20 million But even to get him back, you will need to win the competition with Napoli, ready for God to sell Irving Lozano. However, a graduate of Chelsea most productive on the left wing and obviously tends to attack, while the club are looking for a powerful midfielder to center field.

This is due to the fact that in the summer of Catalonia would surely leave midfielder Ivan Rakitic. Last winter they had a great offer from China, but he never sought, and then the deal finally fell through because of the epidemic of the coronavirus. In summer, the Croat wants to buy Juventus willing to pay more than 40 million euros and put him a solid salary that exceeds the current, but the Rakitic prefer to go back to Sevilla, which performed in 2011-2014.

The most anticipated return to Spain Neymar, in the absence of which threatens to leave the team himself, Lionel Messi. The Brazilian also wants to be reunited with Leo and Luis Suarez , and even ready for this possibility to terminate the contract with “PSG” unilaterally. Lawyers have calculated that such a harsh violation of the obligations will cost him about 180 million euros.

To sponsor the transfer of the Brazilian, the Catalans are ready to sell the expected does not fit into the team of Antoine Griezmann, who came in the summer from Atletico Madrid for 120 million euros. Barcelona are even willing to throw a potential buyer of 20 million or include it in a deal with the Parisians, if they still cease to rest.

In addition, loss plan to compensate for the final sale of Philippe Coutinho, has become one more failed investment. If the “Bavaria”, where the Brazilian performs on loan, will not be buying it (and it is considered the most likely outcome), midfielder will offer to interested in it “Chelsea”.

In the center of the attack, the Catalans want to get tortured in the “Arsenal” of Pierre-Emeric of Forward. The striker is eager this transition. Even it is reported that his relatives live for several months in the suburbs of Barcelona.

Real Madrid

The Madrid superclub thinks more about how to throw a costly and high-paying ballast. First and foremost it is, of course, about Gareth Baile. He is so tired with Zinedine Zidane and Florentino Perezthat its ready to float even free. Still, the savings from his salary will be very high – € 17 million in the year that it is not even close to working. Plus we must not forget that after the British exit from the European Union, the Welshman will get the status of a foreigner that in the light of the limit on foreign players (three in the application season) promises “creamy” serious problems.

Also, it is likely that the team will leave not fit into the game Zidane , Luka Jovic. However, in this case in the first place, the disciplinary measure. Despite the coronavirus pandemic and the need for a two-week quarantine after returning from another country, the Serb still took advantage of the pause to go home. Such an attitude does not suit the user. It plans to offer “Chelsea” and “Tottenham”.

However, Perez is ready to buy out PSG goalkeeper Alfonso Areola, speaking in Madrid on loan. From the French expect that he will remain mate Thibaut Courtois. Earlier, in the “Real world” it was planned that this position was occupied by Ukrainian talent Andrew Lunin, but he is too badly behaved in the leases is available in “Leganes”, “Valladolid” and “Oviedo”.

Redemption Areola can start a chain of transfers. Parisians replace him want to buy Milan Gianluigi Donnarumma. The goalkeeper and his agent are extremely disappointed by the attempts of the Rossoneri back to the top and believe that it is time to change the registration. Inter, knowing that to keep the pupil will be hard work for the possible acquisition of Alex Mereta from Napoli and Salvatore Sirigu of Torino. Both transfers are quite real. Meret in 2018 at a cost Napoli 35 million, but Gennaro Gattuso lost the competition to David Ospina. And Sirigu for 33 years, and he has every season, they are less likely to return to a top club.

ENGLAND

Liverpool

Liverpool amassed a gang that they don’t require major acquisitions. Winter joined the team only Takumi Minaminothat cost just 8.5 million euros. Summer in the homeland “Beatles” waiting for Evan Ndika from Eintracht. Tall (192 cm) the French defender this season has really impressed scouts “red”, including those that can close the position in the center and on the left flank. The competition will be very high – in Ndica also interested in the “Arsenal”, “inter”, “Milan”, “Valencia” and “Seville”. The amount of transfer is estimated at 25 million.

Manchester City

In light of the possible suspension of European “citizens” are now forced to think more about the preservation of the current structure, rather than on its strengthening. However, the departure of David Silva, whose contract will soon expire, was announced six months ago. 34-year-old midfielder wants to see in his club “inter Miami” David Beckham. MLS is not the worst place to end the glorious career of the Spaniard.

“Manchester United”

OLE Gunnar solskjaer needs a creative attacking midfielder and am interested in the Dutchman Donny van de Beek of “Ajax”. The club will try to fulfill the request of his coach, but could face a serious problem – a 22-year-old has already agreed a transfer with real Madrid, so it all depends on “creamy”. However, since they have been trying to lure rasplavilsya with all the Manchester Field Pogba, it is possible that the parties will be able to find a compromise.

Arsenal

The gunners are aware that to keep the Forward will be impossible (even if Barcelona does not work out, it is ready to purchase “MU”), and are looking for a replacement. The main candidate is called forward “Celtic” Odson Edouard. The cost of a 22-year-old pupil PSG are quite lifting 33 million, however, it is worth considering that in the auction also ready to participate in Leicester and Everton, which means that the amount may grow significantly.

GERMANY

Bayern

In the Bundesliga, the most active, according to tradition, are Bayern. The main goal is to strengthen the middle line. The transition of Leroy Sané from Manchester city is considered to be almost solved. He has been offered a contract for five years. In addition, Bayern are planning to buy a speaker at Bayern on loan the midfielder of “inter” Ivan Perisic and lure young talent “Bayer” Kai Caverta, who became the youngest player of the championship of Germany, who spent more than a hundred matches. In Munich immediately ready to offer him 40 million over five years.

However, the club are ready to extend the agreement with goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, defender David Alabi and forward Thomas Muller. It is expected that problems may occur only with the Austrian, who would like to try my hand at more high-level championship. Here are the services of defender Jerome Boateng and Midfielders of Karantina Tolisso and Javi Martinez to the coaching staff, headed by Hans-Dieter Flick ready to give up. Proceeds from their sale funds and savings on high salary and allow you to crank the planned transaction.

ITALY

Lazio

The club of Rome so powerful shot in the current season that its leaders have a long queue. First and foremost it is, of course, the midfielder Sergei Milinkovic-Savic the and striker Ciro Immobile.

The Serb long been eyeing the top clubs, but Lazio did not consider the option of selling it, exposing the sky-high price tag. Although this season the situation has not changed much, now potential buyers can see that it is really worth the required money, but it is 120 million And it has meaning to hurry – in case of victory in the Italian championship, this amount will surely grow. Among the contenders are called “real”, “PSG” and “Manchester United”.

And the striker is targeted “Everton”, headed by Italian Carlo Ancelotti. It is reported that he insists on the acquisition of the leading in the list of the best scorers in Serie A (27 goals in 26 matches, 10 of which, however, scored from the penalty spot) 30-year-old compatriot.

Inter

The Nerazzurri lost points in five of the last seven matches and are seriously lagging behind Juventus (lost by seven points), so now we look to the next season. Antonio Conte wants to increase competition in the goalkeeping line, and to this end to acquire from Udinese Juan Musso. It will have to win the fight for him at Chelsea, whose coach Frank Lampard finally gave up on the Kep Arrizabalaga, and neighbors from Milan. To convince 25-year-old Argentine inter will be difficult, because Conte does not guarantee him playing time and is in parallel preparing a proposal for renewal of contract Samir Handanovich.

From Bayern Munich is expected to move Tolisso. Surely to make a deal will be easy. First, Bayern are ready to part with the Frenchman. And secondly, I want to buy “inter” perišić. Surely in that situation the heads of the clubs will be able to find a solution acceptable to all. Redemption Horvath is estimated to be 15-20 million, and transfer Tolisso around 35 million

Another possible exchange – Laurato Martinez on Arturo Vidal. Forward interested in the leadership of “Barcelona” and considers it, along with the Forward. At the same time, the Chilean wants to see personally Conte. The problem, however, is that the Milanese necessary “live” money, so instead of sharing they would like a full sale, while the Catalans fear that in this case, they do not have enough money for all the “wishlist”.

Napoli

The Neapolitans will have to part with 33-year-old striker Jose Callejon, who crave to see “Valencia” and “Seville”. His contract expires in the summer, and the new to negotiate did not succeed.

Instead, Napoli may appear forward of Torino Andrea Belotti. Its cost is estimated at 40 million in the contract there is a clause about compensation, constituting as much as 100 million, and he acts in relation only to foreign clubs. So much of it is unlikely to pay even captured the interest of Everton. Also, Belotti want to see in Roma, but the terms of the purchase of low-realized look.

Milan

Sports Director of “Milan” Zvonimir Boban continues to look for ways of strengthening the composition. His gaze fell on midfielder real Betis Nabil Fekir, whose move from Lyon last summer was the most unexpected and illogical. His transfer value is estimated at 40 million, and in the paragraph about compensation assigned 100 million.

To find the money to acquire the Rossoneri can for invoice Juventus opened this season, the defender’s teo Hernandez. This transition is estimated at 40-50 million But a much more serious loss from a marketing point of view will be the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. 38-year-old Swede is considering the possibility of finishing my career this summer. This decision is associated with a pandemic coronavirus. It is reported that the legendary Swedish striker from next season is ready to start a coaching career.

FRANCE

“Paris St Germain”

Parisians have their sights on 20-year-old pupil “Lyon” of Osama Awara. Moving is one of the most talented Midfielders of France is estimated at no less than 70 million

RUSSIA

CSKA

In RPL while the transfer rumors are almost there. Noteworthy is that once again the groundswell of discussion about the possible relocation of the Fedora Chalova to Albion. In summer, Yevgeny Giner had on it the offer from the “crystal Palace” for 27 million euros, but got greedy, thinking that the striker is more expensive and large lost. Throughout the current season top scorer last season ROL playing the fool, hitting the opponents in 22 matches, only 5 times.

Despite this, 22-year-old striker continues to follow “West ham”, “Brighton” and the same “crystal Palace”. Sounds doubtful, but if the summer offer from the Premier League come from the side of the army would be extremely unwise to continue to hold Chalova.