Bas-Saint-Laurent: a new death caused by the COVID-19
Given the context of a pandemic, and in order to limit contacts between the users, the integrated Center of health and social services (CISSS) in the Bas-Saint-Laurent informs the population that, from Monday, the service withdrawals will be made only by appointment.
May 14, 2020 14h59
Johanne Fournier
Special Collaboration
MATANE — A new death caused by the COVID-19 adds to the Bas-Saint-Laurent. This is a patient who was hospitalized for a few weeks in intensive care at the university Institute of cardiology and respirology of Quebec.
This new mortality, which occurred in the night from Wednesday to Thursday, bringing the total to two in Bas-Saint-Laurent. The first had occurred at the beginning of the pandemic.
Of the 40 cases positive since the first census by the regional directorate of public health, 33 people have recovered from the disease and two others are hospitalized.
“The medical prescription will be sent directly to the specimen collection centres, which will fix an appointment with the user,” says the councillor of relations with the media of the CISSS, Ariane Doucet-Michaud.