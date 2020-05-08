Bas-Saint-Laurent: death of the journalist Réal-Jean Couture
The journalist Réal-Jean Couture has died suddenly at the age of 71 years.
May 7, 2020 17h24
Johanne Fournier
Strong of a long journalistic career, Réal-Jean Couture has died suddenly at the age of 71 years, on Wednesday night, struck down by a heart attack. The journalist of Rimouski, who specialized in sports news, mainly covering the games and activities of the hockey club the ” Oceanic, has practised his profession until the end.
Born in Sherbrooke, the reporter has carried on the greater part of his career in Rimouski. After having worked for the station VAT-du-Québec, he has been a freelancer for the weekly The Benefit of Rimouski until the end of October, that is, for a dozen years. Since then, he continued to work at the radio station CFYX-FM Rimouski and CIEL-FM Rivière-du-Loup. He has also served as volunteer president of the Ligue de hockey senior AA, Bas-Saint-Laurent/Gaspésie and the senior baseball League Puribec.
Testimonials
Since Thursday morning, the testimonies coming from all directions. “I’m really very sorry, commented in a tone aghast the managing director and the head coach of the Océanic, Serge Beausoleil. It’s been ten years that we frequented almost on a daily basis. This is a guy who was loving the Océanic for such a long time. He was very professional and all the time very well prepared. It was a guy loved and respected by all. It is a heavy loss for the Bas-Saint-Laurent and I’ll get bored.”
Although the two men respected a lot, Serge Beausoleil will remember him as being a journalist is very demanding, which pushed him to always go further. “He was very appreciative of the entourage, and we will miss it.”
Its counterpart in Voltigeurs de Drummondville, Philippe Boucher, who has previously held the positions of general manager and head coach of the Remparts de Québec and president and chief executive officer of the Oceanic, has been shocked to learn, by The Sun, the death of this journalist, passionate about hockey. What comes to mind thinking of Réal-Jean Couture, it is “its love of the region and of the “Oceanic”. “I have enjoyed working with him. When I arrived to [the Oceanic], I was a guy from Quebec. I had to make my proofs with Réal-Jean. This is a guy who was proud of his region. After a start more difficult, we had a very, very beautiful relationship. He always came to see me when I came back to Rimouski with the team to Quebec or even with that of Drummondville. I had a lot of respect for him and his wife. It went a lot further than the guys from hockey and journalist. It is sad…”
In his opinion, Réal-Jean Couture was “a very good example of a journalist of junior hockey who loved his team, which was trying to work without bias, which really had its region and its organization in the heart”. “To me, this is what I loved of Réal-Jean”, stresses Philippe Boucher.
“It hits”, has spontaneously responded to his colleague and ex-boss at the newspaper, The Advantage, René Alary, who has shared the Réal-Jean Couture for nearly 40 years. “That was before all a lover of the sport. His other passion, it was the communications. At the age of 71, he was still active. He was so passionate that he didn’t want to stop. He continued, but he had declined because his health was fragile. This passion, which was in both the radio and in the written word, has marked his long career of 50 years as a journalist.” Mr. Alary will be remembered as a person very valiant. “He never counted his hours at work, either professionally or as a volunteer.”
The Sun joins the author of these lines to express its most sincere condolences to the family of Réal-Jean Couture, more specifically, his son David and his wife, Sylvie Brisson, who shared with him the same passion for the major junior hockey. During the coverage of the matches of the ” Oceanic, Dir-John has been a colleague, respectful, a temperament invariably positive and very helpful. It will leave a large empty space on the press gallery of the Colisée Financière Sun Life in Rimouski and at the interviews after the match.