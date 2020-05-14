Bas-Saint-Laurent: four new cases in two days
The region of Bas-Saint-Laurent has seen an increase of 10% in 48 hours, with four newly infected individuals.
May 13, 2020 17h46
Johanne Fournier
Special Collaboration
MATANE — While the Bas-Saint-Laurent has already accumulated a total of 16 days without a new case of COVID-19, here that in two days, four infected persons were added to the regional statistics. In other words, it is an increase of 10% in 48 hours.
These four new cases have been identified in the Rimouski-Neigette area and Rivière-du-Loup, the latter being the main focus of an outbreak in the Bas-Saint-Laurent, with 23 of the 40 cases.
Because of the upsurge?
On the 1st of may, fifteen health workers in the Bas-Saint-Laurent are parties lend a helping hand to areas considered hot by the national Directorate of public health. Among them, a few returned in the past few days. The four new cases would be they related to employees who would have been infected? “This is information that I cannot confirm for you, the councillor of relations with the media Centre integrated health and social services in the Bas-Saint-Laurent, Ariane Doucet-Michaud. It’s all confidential.”
According to her, the new cases are the proof that there is always the communal transmission of the virus, particularly in some of the MRC in the region. “There are these cases that are due to movements outside the region,” says Ms. Doucet-Michaud. What is, is that the virus continues to circulate in our region, despite the fact that it is closed. And then, we remember that the seal is not completely tight, in the sense that all that is of essential workers, either the health network or the same plants for the processing of food or the media, go regions and do not need to be quarantined. There are also people who have medical appointments. The list is still long.”
Of the 40 cases confirmed since the beginning of the crisis, 33 people are restored, and three others are hospitalized outside of the region. The Bas-Saint-Laurent records a death, which occurred at the beginning of the pandemic. With 20.3 cases per 100 000 inhabitants, Bas-Saint-Laurent remains the region with the smallest rate of people infected with the coronavirus in Quebec. Anyway, the regional Directorate of public health reminds us that the port of the cover face is recommended in public places when the distance is physically impossible.