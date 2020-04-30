Bas-Saint-Laurent: “It’s happening exactly as we hoped”
The mayor of Rimouski, Marc Parent
29 April 2020 19h34
Share
Bas-Saint-Laurent: “It’s happening exactly as we hoped”
Johanne Fournier
Special Collaboration
Share
For the mayor of Rimouski, the decision of Quebec to reopen the Bas-Saint-Laurent, after having announced on the eve of the restart of the three sectors of the economy, is great news. “It’s happening exactly as we hoped,” says Marc Parent.
As there are very few cases of COVID-19 in the region, Mr. Parent and his counterparts from the regional roundtable of elected officials of Bas-Saint-Laurent were waiting for this news with impatience and believe that their message has been heard. “My perspective has always been the same : let us focus on the restart of the economy within the Bas-Saint-Laurent, and, later on, let’s go with a déconfinement progressive allowing people, outside of the region, to visit the Bas-Saint-Laurent, described the mayor of the city centre. A large percentage of the population is very satisfied with this decision then.”
Marc Parent may not, however, pass over in silence the fear expressed by some citizens that the reopening of the region to result in a substantial increase in cases. “We cannot think of living in a fishbowl for the next year or for a year and a half ago, defends the mayor of Rimouski. It’s going to take déconfiner, but paying attention to the way in which this will be done, with measures of distance physical. We still have a few weeks to see the situation evolve.”
Before the probability of increase of cases of infection that will cause the lifting of territorial limits, Mr. Parent insists, however, on the importance of keeping control of the situation. The responsibility will be first, according to him, the population will respect the rules, in particular through the regular washing of hands. Merchants must also ensure compliance with the measures of hygiene and protection as well as the limitation of the number of people.