Bas-Saint-Laurent: only one new case of COVID-19 after 16 days

| April 28, 2020 | News |

Bas-Saint-Laurent: un seul nouveau cas de COVID-19 après 16 jours



27 April 2020 15h23

Johanne Fournier

Special Collaboration

MATANE, A single new person has been tested positive to the COVID-19, Monday, after 16 days without a new reported case in Bas-Saint-Laurent. This brings the total, on the territory, to 35 cases.

Among them, 30 were recovered, two people are hospitalized outside of the region, and another is dead. These statistics are to say to the integrated Centre of health and social services in the Bas-Saint-Laurent that “the situation remains under control”.

Remember that the Bas-Saint-Laurent is on a per capita basis, the region least affected by the virus in Quebec.

Le Soleil

