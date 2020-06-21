Bas-Saint-Laurent : seven new cases of COVID-19 in three days
Seven people have been reported as positive to the COVID-19 in the last three days in the area of Bas-Saint-Laurent.
Share
21 June 2020 14: 24
Share
Bas-Saint-Laurent : seven new cases of COVID-19 in three days
Johanne Fournier
Special Collaboration
The Bas-Saint-Laurent, who held the record for the low rate of contamination at the COVID-19 per 100,000 inhabitants in Quebec, now sees its number of infections climb of seven new cases in three days.
These individuals reported as positive to the disease live in the MRC de Rimouski-Neigette, Témiscouata, of Kamouraska, and mainly of Rivière-du-Loup, which account for almost half of the 56 cases of the Bas-Saint-Laurent.
Of this number, two people died, another is hospitalized in the region, and 46 others have been restored since 8 June. Five of the seven positive cases of the last days do not have a link with the two employees of the Haven of the Estuary, Rimouski who have contracted the virus.