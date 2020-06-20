Bas-Saint-Laurent: violent fire in Rivière-Ouelle, qc [PHOTOS]

| June 19, 2020 | News | No Comments

A violent fire of peat broke out the peat Bogs Lambert in Rivière-Ouelle, Bas-Saint-Laurent.

June 19, 2020 18h20

Updated at 19h03

Émilie Pelletier

The Sun

An intervention is underway to attempt to slow the progression of the blaze. The Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU) has been called on to provide support to the municipal authorities to 15h.

Three air tankers have been deployed and are always on the scene to fly over the area devastated by the fire.

Photo provided by Stephanie Keable

The forest area burned so far is indeterminate due to the abundance of smoke in the air, ” says Mélanie Morin, a spokesman for the SOPFEU. “The smoke and the wind makes it difficult to calculate what is burned, it will therefore be necessary to wait for the smoke falls to better measure the number of hectares affected,”

The fire does not pose a threat to nearby homes, but it is not excluded that the local emergency services ask for the evacuation, if the situation evolves in this sense.

The fire has taken birth for a reason that remains unknown.

Photo provided by Stephanie Keable

Le Soleil

