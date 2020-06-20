Bas-Saint-Laurent: violent fire in Rivière-Ouelle, qc [PHOTOS]
June 19, 2020 | News | No Comments|
A violent fire of peat broke out the peat Bogs Lambert in Rivière-Ouelle, Bas-Saint-Laurent.
June 19, 2020 18h20
Updated at 19h03
Émilie Pelletier
The Sun
An intervention is underway to attempt to slow the progression of the blaze. The Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU) has been called on to provide support to the municipal authorities to 15h.
Three air tankers have been deployed and are always on the scene to fly over the area devastated by the fire.