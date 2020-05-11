Baseball could start in July
Photo: Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images via AFP
The baseball season could be launched on the weekend of July 4, in stadiums without spectators.
The owners of major league Baseball have given the green light to submit a proposal to the players Association that could lead to the launch of the season to the weekend of July 4, in stadiums without spectators. This plan intends to extend the regulation of the batter designated to be the national League as early as 2020.
The training camps would begin as early as mid-June, said a source aware of the dossier to the Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity, because the details of the plan have not yet been announced.
Each team to play about 82 games of the regular season, the most against opponents of its own section with games interligues limited, which is the eastern section of the american League against the eastern section of the national League and the same for the other sections.
The teams allowed in the playoffs would increase from 10 to 14 clubs, increasing the number of the fourth aces in each league to four.
The teams would prefer to play in their stadiums during the regular season, but would be willing to use the stages of the training camp sites or neutral if the medical approval and government cannot be obtained for home games. The Toronto Blue Jays might as well be playing their home games in Dunedin, Florida.
The all-star game, scheduled at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on the 14th of July, would probably be cancelled.
The teams will propose to the players to be paid a percentage of their wages for the season based on the income earned during the regular season and the playoffs, which will probably be one of the most contentious part of the proposal during negotiations with the players Association.
The Classical world would be handed to 2023
The world baseball Classic would be extended from 2021 to 2023 due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, revealed a source to the fact of the situation to the Associated Press.
This person requested anonymity Monday because no announcement has yet been made. The decision, reported by ESPN Deportes, must first be approved by the board of governors of the world baseball Classic (WBC), which should be a formality.
This office includes representatives of major League baseball, the players Association, the world Confederation of baseball and softball, the baseball League, the japanese and the Korean Organization of baseball.
The fifth edition of the tournament was to be held from 9 to 23 march 2021 to Taiwan, Tokyo, Phoenix and Miami. The Marlins of Miami had to submit the semi-finals and the final, as well as the half of the quarter-finals, which were to be shared with Tokyo.
The qualifying matches were to be conducted in march of last year, but they have been delivered because of the pandemic.
The United States won the tournament for the first time in their history in 2017. Japan has triumphed in 2006 and 2009, and the dominican Republic was sacred champion in 2013.