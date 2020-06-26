Baseball: the “leagues Covid” everywhere in America
“A league is also in preparation for the Texas as well as Missouri and Illinois,” says Michel Laplante, president of the Capitals of Quebec who works himself to launch a “league Covid” to the four teams that would play in Quebec city and Trois-Rivières.
June 25, 2020 21h58
Updated at 22h18
The announcement of the resumption of the activities of major league baseball, combined with the strong possibility that the minor leagues don’t pick up the collar this season has led many parts of America to launch their “league COVID” or baseball teams will compete in a “cell-restricted” to avoid displacement.
The american Association of professional baseball created a league temporary where six teams will compete in three stages of three states: North Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.
“I do not believe that the minor leagues are able to play this season because their schedule takes too much of a change of states,” says Laplante, who would see his project as a plank of salvation for the professional players canadians.
“The ear of Patrick (Scalabrini, manager of the Capitals) is almost burnt so he spent time on the phone. Several players are ready to make an application to their professional organization to come and play in Quebec this summer,” says Laplante.
Scalabrini was launched on Monday an appeal to canadian players via Facebook to test the waters and see which have an interest for the project of Michel Laplante.
“Many are interested but they have a lot of questions and they must have the consent of their organization”, says Laplante, indicating that organizations in the major leagues that have canadian players under contract also have questions.
“The teams want to be certain that the players will have insurance and that we will have doctors on-site to ensure that they are healthy,” he continued.
It will then remain for discussion with the department of public health. “We are in contact with them and our project aims to allow games with viewers but within the distancing physics of two metres and with multiple entries in stages to minimize contact. This brings us back to less than 30% of our capacity, but it is estimated that it will be worthwhile”, concludes Michel Laplante, who hopes to have the green light in the coming days.