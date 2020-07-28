Baseball: the outbreak of the virus in the Marlins threat to the season, writes Anthony Fauci
The number of players infected with the Marlins climbed to 15.
Steven Wine – Associated Press
in Miami
The case of coronaviruses that have affected the Marlins, Miami could put in danger the season in major league Baseball, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, while the number of players infected the club climbed to 15.
Four more players of the Marlins have had a detection test in the COVID-19 positive, on Tuesday, learned about the Associated Press from a source to the fact of the situation. This person refused to be identified because the results of these tests have not yet been made public.
The Marlins are subject to a new round of tests on Tuesday. The outbreak within their ranks has returned on the floor the question of the poles of a game, a strategy that the MLB has decided not to put in place, as is the NFL for his season to come.
“This could put in danger, acknowledged Fauci, the largest infectious disease specialist in the United States. I don’t think they need to suspend the games, but we just need to follow this and see what happens with the other teams in the day-to-day. “
Fauci has issued these comments on the show “Good Morning America” broadcast on the ABC network, before the four new cases of the Marlins.
“The major league Baseball — players, owners, managers — have put a lot of effort to regroup and put in place protocols that, in our opinion, would work, said Fauci. It is very unfortunate what happened with the Marlins. “
These new cases have continued to disrupt the schedule of the MLB, Tuesday, sixth day of the season delayed by the pandemic. The home game of the Marlins against the Baltimore Orioles has been postponed for the second day in a row, as well as the match of the New York Yankees in Philadelphia.
The Marlins have played in Philadelphia last weekend. The Yankees are expected to host the Phillies on Wednesday and Thursday.
The public Health department of Philadelphia has shown to work in concert with the Marlins and the Phillies in order to trace anyone who may have been in contact with players who have contracted the virus to avoid a more significant spread. No player Phillies has not had a positive test so far.
The Orioles, who have made the trip to Miami without play a match, should host the Marlins in a series of two matches from Wednesday.
During this time, the manager of the Chicago White Sox, Rick Renteria, has remained at the team hotel in Cleveland on Tuesday, and has not received the green light from doctors to resume his post after suffering symptoms consistent with the COVID-19. He woke up Monday with a ” mild cough, and nasal congestion “.
Plan to revise
Manfred noted that certain factors would force the MLB to change its plans.
“A team that loses a number of players that would make them completely non-competitive would be a problem that we must solve, and think to make changes, he said.
“That interrupt a part of the season, any season, it depends on the circumstances. Same thing across the league. You get to a certain point where it becomes a threat to health, and then we would certainly suspend at this time. “
Major league Baseball and the union have had discussions on Monday, because some aspects of the protocols have been largely ignored during the first four days of the season, such as the prohibitions of the gestures of encouragement and celebrations of the physical.
The NBA and the NHL will resume their seasons in environments of ” bubbles “, the basketball in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, and hockey in Toronto and Edmonton.
“The NBA and the NHL have an advantage : a smaller number of players, a shorter period of time, noted Manfred. I understand why they did what they did. I’m just not sure that it worked for us. “
The NFL has chosen not to create an environment bubble, while training camps will be opening soon in view of the upcoming season.
“Maybe they will have to use bubbles, said Dr. Fauci. But I believe that they are sufficiently conscientious and they want to protect their players and their staff, then they will do what needs to be done. “
