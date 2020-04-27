Baseball: The referees will be ready thanks to the online training
When the game of baseball will be able to resume in Quebec, the referees will be ready even if they do will affect, not likely the field in the short term. The theoretical training online developed in a record time by the referee-in-chief of Baseball Québec, Jean-François Arsenault, and his team has already more than 500 “graduates”.
It is often said that necessity is the mother of invention. For Jean-François Arsenault, the confinement period will be put at great speed the project to provide the online training to referees of the Beautiful Province.
“Before the Holidays, I had planned to put all of our training courses for referees in line by 2022. The goal was to avoid losing people who wouldn’t go to follow a theoretical training of an end-of-week, non-paid,” says Mr. Arsenault, in an interview with The Sun.
Accelerated
The implementation of the containment measures is coming to change the game and accelerate the project. “We were several to have a lot of time and, in addition, we wanted to be ready when the confinement would be lifted and that the baseball could start over. If it restarts on the 1st of July, we can’t afford to lose another week to the training for arbitrators,” he says.
He and his team of six persons have, therefore, embarked on what Mr. Arsenault describes as the “beat an end of session”.
“We worked on it night and day, without exaggeration, and in the end, we managed to deliver in record time and for almost nothing a product of professional quality that would normally cost tens of thousands of dollars to a sports federation. ”
—
Jean-François Arsenault
Several referees have participated in the project, including Yves Gagnon, a member of the hall of fame of baseball in quebec who lavishes his “words of a wise old man, and videos obtained through a partnership with the major leagues allow you to put images of the concepts taught.
Proud of the result
“We are very proud of the outcome and, up to now, the comments are very positive. Many have been impressed, for example, that use of the learning platform Moodle, which is used by several universities, and incorporating characters in the program”, says Jean-François Arsenault.
Already, more than 500 people have received the full training online in more than a hundred of arbitrators of level 3. “It was still a challenge for us to offer this training online, as the baseball umpire in Québec has on average 16 years old and a season and a half of experience, but the results are excellent.”
Once completed the theoretical training online, prospective arbitrators will have to perform a practical training course of four hours on a ball field when the restrictions allow.
“There are still improvements to be made. For example, our video platform is only in English for now, and we want to double the videos in French by 2021”, continues Jean-François Arsenault.
Already, only a few weeks after the launch of the online learning, other organizations such as Soccer in Quebec, which also wants to develop online training to its arbitrators, are interested in it.
The season
Now remains to hope that the baseball season can start. “From our side, it will have to be accommodating. We know that there are those who will not be able to arbitrate this summer,” continues Jean-François Arsenault, recalling that there were 2 100 referees in Quebec last year.
“I do not expect miracles. In my head, it will simply need to survive to 2020, taking 2020 as the preseason 2021”, concludes the umpire-in-chief of Baseball Quebec.