Bayern fined the player who got in an accident because of violation of the quarantine
Germany’s Bayern Munich have fined defender Jerome Boateng, who broke the quarantine and got in an accident
The football team of Germany went to his son to Leipzig for the summer tires and hit a bump. “Bavaria” has decided to fine Jerome Boateng for violating the quarantine that was imposed due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. Funds the club will donate to the hospitals of Munich.
This season, the 31-year-old Boateng played 24 matches and gave 1 assist. The indicative transfer value for Centrica is 15 million euros. On 24 March it became known that Bayern wants to buy a goalkeeper “Barcelona” Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.