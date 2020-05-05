Beastie Boys Story: original and mind-blowing ****
Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz and Mike “Mike D” Diamond to be found in front of an audience conquered at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn to discuss their illustrious career.
CRITICAL / The iconoclastic Beastie Boys deserved a documentary about the image of their career extravagant. They almost had it right with the original and mind-blowing Beastie Boys Story from Spike Jonze. The director of In the skin of John Malkovich and Her opted to live capture, which recounts the deeds (and binges) of these pioneers in avant-garde rap.
The symbolism is obvious : redo to go on stage with the surviving members of the famous trio. Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz and Mike “Mike D” Diamond are no longer given live performances since the death of Adam “MCA” Yauch in 2012.
After mounting percussion on the air of Sabotage in the introduction, the duo ends up in front of an audience conquered at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn (of course!) to evoke the beginning of their career (16 years!), then they form a group of hardcore, up to the highest peaks of the world-renowned.
The two rappers have a habit of juggling with words in public — and it shows. It was even right to some improvisations that come out of the scenario ! We find the energy of the stand-up comic while they roam the stage, filmed by multiple cameras Jonze (that one intends to interact with the rappers on a few occasions).
On the giant screen, situated at the back of the stage, parade photos, video clips and interviews. The anecdotes follow each other. Example : the trio played in the first part of Madonna even before their first album Licensed to Ill (1986).
It can also be a criticism of the documentary to expand into off-and-on the beginnings of the Beastie Boys — the half of the film— to the detriment of the more recent period. The group to skip To the 5 Boroughs (2004), however, their album made with Paul’s Boutique (1989).