Beastie Boys Story: original and mind-blowing ****

Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz and Mike “Mike D” Diamond to be found in front of an audience conquered at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn to discuss their illustrious career.

May 5, 2020

Eric Moreault

The Sun

CRITICAL / The iconoclastic Beastie Boys deserved a documentary about the image of their career extravagant. They almost had it right with the original and mind-blowing Beastie Boys Story from Spike Jonze. The director of In the skin of John Malkovich and Her opted to live capture, which recounts the deeds (and binges) of these pioneers in avant-garde rap.

The symbolism is obvious : redo to go on stage with the surviving members of the famous trio. Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz and Mike “Mike D” Diamond are no longer given live performances since the death of Adam “MCA” Yauch in 2012.

After mounting percussion on the air of Sabotage in the introduction, the duo ends up in front of an audience conquered at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn (of course!) to evoke the beginning of their career (16 years!), then they form a group of hardcore, up to the highest peaks of the world-renowned.

The two rappers have a habit of juggling with words in public — and it shows. It was even right to some improvisations that come out of the scenario ! We find the energy of the stand-up comic while they roam the stage, filmed by multiple cameras Jonze (that one intends to interact with the rappers on a few occasions).

On the giant screen, situated at the back of the stage, parade photos, video clips and interviews. The anecdotes follow each other. Example : the trio played in the first part of Madonna even before their first album Licensed to Ill (1986).

It can also be a criticism of the documentary to expand into off-and-on the beginnings of the Beastie Boys — the half of the film— to the detriment of the more recent period. The group to skip To the 5 Boroughs (2004), however, their album made with Paul’s Boutique (1989).

The Beastie Boys on stage in 2004, in the wake of the launch of To the 5 Boroughs.

The film recalls, of course, in its form, the famous The last waltz, filmed by Martin Scorsese at the spectacle farewell to The Band in 1978. Although it lacks the musical energy live.

This is compensated by the talent of telling Horowitz and Diamond. And by their caustic humour — we laugh a lot. Except that it does not expect that the emotion is intense. The last part is intended as a tribute, deserved and felt, to the late Adam Yauch, who died of cancer, as well as an ode to friendship.

Even after eight years, Horowitz could not hold back his tears when he talks about the creative genius and humanism of his accomplice during more than thirty years.

The association between the Beastie Boys and Spike Jonze also dates back to far (he created the video parody of Sabotage). And flows out of the source. You may be surprised, knowing, that the narrative is too linear.

But it seems obvious that the production wanted to reach out to the greatest number, rather than a public top connoisseurs. A two-hour movie cannot, in any case, circumscribe their rich epic.

Beastie Boys Story managed to evoke the emergence of rap in the environments marginal to new york in the early 1980s. In itself, the extracts of this time have a value sociohistorical undeniable.

And what really matters is that the documentary makes the beautiful part in the music of the Beastie Boys. The viewer has full eyes and ears.

Beastie Boys Story is available on the site Apple TV+

The generic

Rating : ****

Title : Beastie Boys Story

Genre : Documentary

Director : Spike Jonze

Duration : 2h00

