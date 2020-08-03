Beauce: the body of a man found in a ditch

| August 2, 2020 | News | No Comments

Beauce: le corps d'un homme retrouvé dans un fossé

Beauce: le corps d'un homme retrouvé dans un fossé

Share

August 2, 2020 21h47

Updated at 22h02

Share

Beauce: the body of a man found in a ditch

Beauce: le corps d'un homme retrouvé dans un fossé

Beauce: le corps d'un homme retrouvé dans un fossé

Émilie Pelletier

The Sun

The body of a man was found in the ditch of an industrial park of Sainte-Marguerite, Beauce, Sunday.

The spokesman of the Sûreté du Québec, Beatrice Dorsainville says that a first responder would have found the body of a male passing through the area. It is not known whether he was in service at the time of the discovery.

An investigation has been opened and experts in forensic identification are on scene to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the death.

“According to preliminary findings, the death would not be criminal in nature, but accidental,” says the spokesperson for the SQ.

The ongoing investigation will confirm it. The identity of the victim has not been unveiled.

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *