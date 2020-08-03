Beauce: the body of a man found in a ditch
Share
August 2, 2020 21h47
Updated at 22h02
Share
Beauce: the body of a man found in a ditch
Émilie Pelletier
The Sun
The body of a man was found in the ditch of an industrial park of Sainte-Marguerite, Beauce, Sunday.
The spokesman of the Sûreté du Québec, Beatrice Dorsainville says that a first responder would have found the body of a male passing through the area. It is not known whether he was in service at the time of the discovery.
An investigation has been opened and experts in forensic identification are on scene to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the death.
“According to preliminary findings, the death would not be criminal in nature, but accidental,” says the spokesperson for the SQ.
The ongoing investigation will confirm it. The identity of the victim has not been unveiled.