Beaumont: a body recovered in the river
The emergency services were called to the scene in the late afternoon, around 16: 30, after people had reported the presence of a corpse lying in the water.
June 20, 2020 20h42
Updated at 21h03
Émilie Pelletier
The Sun
A body has been pulled out of the waters of the river in the area of Beaumont, in Bellechasse, on Saturday night.
The police of the MRC of Bellechasse and of the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) have visited the site and have managed to retain the body in the meantime the fire department. They are the ones who, thanks to their equipment, have been able to go out to the victims of the St. Lawrence, mentioned the spokesperson for the SQ, Beatrice Dorsainville.
Investigators and experts in the forensic identification were requested on the scene and an investigation has been opened. The identity of the victim is unknown.