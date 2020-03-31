Became known, who in Europe uses the most water
In Greece and Italy at the household need gets more water from nature than in other EU countries. According to the European statistical Agency Eurostat, per capita in Greece has 179 cubic meters of fresh water per year, Italy – 157 cubic meters.
In most of the EU countries per inhabitant from 45 to 90 cubic meters of water per year, says evropul’s.
The most economical was the Malta – there is consumed only 31 cubic meters of water per year per person.
The amount of water that is taken from nature for domestic purposes, depends on the habits of the residents and the quality of the equipment. For example, water pipe leaks or outdated faucet without aerator can lead to increased water consumption by 10%.