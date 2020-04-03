Became known why Nastya Kamensky took off his wedding ring
Nastya Kamensky and Alexei Potapenko is one of the most beautiful pair of Ukrainian show-business. Fans breathlessly watching the news from the life of lovers. And I found out an interesting fact.
The singer participated in the show New channel “super intuition” and uncovered a surprising fact about themselves on the set of the project.
Recall, Nastya Kamenskikh and Potap got married almost a year ago. After a couple of months, the singer began to notice a wedding ring, which in the network rumors about the breakup of the famous couple. However, social media like to exaggerate and to draw conclusions for only a few photos.
On the set of the show “super intuition” her mother explained why she rarely wears a wedding ring.
“I don’t usually wear rings, even a wedding, – confessed the actress. – Because there were cases when at a concert of lean, standing on stage, hands dipped into the crowd, greet. And then get them as rings anymore!”
This unpleasant fact was revealed when Nastya had to guess a stranger hidden in a box with holes. According to the rules of the show, the stars need to stick your hand in and find the clue to guess the category of a man standing. Before that, Nastya took off her ring, as it is, unfortunately, already became her habit.