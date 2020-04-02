Because of the coronavirus abolished the Greek League
In Greece, due to the pandemic coronavirus COVID-19 cancelled season of the Greek championship 2019/20.
The corresponding decision was made during a teleconference between the Greek clubs Association (ESAKE) and the Greek Union of professional players (PSAK).
Initially, the championship was postponed to March 31, but the spread of the coronavirus in Greece has not significantly eased.
ESAKE and PSAK left to decide the question of the salaries of the players. PSAk proposed to reduce the salaries of up to 80%, and ESAKE up to 70%.
Then PSAK asked for a reduction of fees of agents, and fully pay out the contract in the amount of 20 thousand euros.
Now ESAKE and PSAK will hold another meeting on this issue.
Also the League is looking for a way to approve the standings, which is necessary to make changes to the Charter. Now the leader of the League is Panathinaikos.
Note that team defender Oleksandr Fake “PROMITHEAS” is in the fourth position.
Karen Aghabekyan.