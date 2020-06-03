Become attendant to the beneficiaries
“When people run away from the fire, I’ll know ! “Lissa Desrochers has the soul of a pompière. For the past month and a half, she lends a hand at the CHSLD Nazaire-Piché, in the borough of Lachine, in Montreal. She has volunteered on the site I contributes ! “I have an empathy, a little overflowing “, said, laughing woman of 54 years of age, joined in the morning before his shift day.
Lissa Desrochers is considering making the attendant training to the beneficiaries, for a period of three months, launched by the government Legault. His trade of antiquities, which she holds with her father, 87-year-old, is dormant. Owner of immovable property, the self-employed planned to start this fall a course of nursing assistant in order to do pet therapy at retirement.
Data
The dashboard on the evolution of the coronavirus in Quebec, in Canada and in the world
“After having lived this experience, I realized that it is the caregiver that has contact with the residents, she said. This is what I want to do. “
Nail Polish to Gisele, a lobster tail for Michel : Lissa Desrochers has small attentions for its residents, which it believes even at home. “This is a profession rewarding, but very demanding,” she said. I’ve never been so tired in my life. “And the mother of three children has never changed as many layers.
The prime minister François Legault recognizes it. “It is a work that is not easy, to go, 36 hours per week, care for our elders, care for them, feed them, wash them, he said in a press briefing Tuesday. “But there’s still something rewarding to go hold the hand of an elder, to go talk with the elders. So, to make this profession then, you have to love the seniors. “
Data
Quebec recorded Tuesday, 52 new deaths related to the COVID-19, bringing the total to 4713. There are now 51 593 confirmed cases (+229). 1175 people are hospitalized (-10), of which 161 in the icu (-2).
Change of life
Some 42,000 people have responded to his call. This is the case of Simon, a chef of 35 years, currently unemployed, who works in the field of the restoration for nearly 20 years. He wishes to remain anonymous, his employer not being aware of his approach. “It’s a great opportunity for me to make a difference to these people,” he said. The elders are our builders. “
Before the pandemic COVID-19, Simon wished to study to become a care attendant or nursing assistant. The program of the government is incredible. He will be entitled to a pay $ 760 per week during his training.
“This is not very obvious to work full time and go to school at the same time,” says the single man of 35 years, without child.
Mildred Flageole, it, has hung up his uniform for good. The beneficiaries attendant, who lives in Shawinigan, resigned in mid-march, is in full pandemic. For the past seven years, she worked in an intermediate resource which has about 150 residents.
“I won 14,85 $ an hour, she said. I was rendered breathless. Even an increase in salary I would not be accepted at this time. “
With the lack of staff, the working conditions had become too difficult, said the mother of four children, aged between 5 and 22 years. “It’s very stressful,” she said. When you begin a work shift, you never know what time you finished. It done double. “
The bucolisme Legault
Lissa Desrochers has nearly anything to give up. On a Sunday, she has been called on to provide support in a mobile hospital housed in the Jacques-Lemaire arena, in the borough of LaSalle in Montreal.
“I was the only one in charge, not being a scientist myself, says the help support. I found myself with 17 patients with the COVID-19. “
Two patients died during her shift. She had to take care descorps. “My panic turned into adrenaline,” she said. But it was humanly not feasible. “
She believes that the government Legault will need to review the ratios in NURSING homes to ensure that more staff are on the ground.
“The prime minister François Legault, it’s a bit bucolic, what he is saying : go for a walk with the residents, talking with them. “
To take the time to do this, she says, employees must first be large enough to ensure the provision of basic health care.
In spite of everything, Lissa Desrochers says it is “very tempted” to make the jump. But it will all depend on the health of her aging parents. His father broke his hip recently and has caught the COVID-19 in a rehabilitation centre. “Is it that I am capable of physically ? Will I have the energy ? “One thing is certain, she said, she made a” placement incredible.
“And I’m rendered almost good !” she said, bursting into laughter.