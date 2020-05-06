Become: Michelle Obama’s rockstar ***
in <em>Become</em> offers a view behind the scenes tour of 34 dates made by Michelle Obama, at the end of 2018, to promote the sale of his book of the same name.
CRITICAL / Netflix has managed a big blow by putting the hand on Become (Becoming), pandemic or not. The documentary offers a view behind the scenes tour of 34 dates made by Michelle Obama, at the end of 2018, to promote the sale of his book of the same name. This delightful film and in the standard is an extension of this, offering a picture controlled to the ex-First lady of the United States.
Become made to think of all his films, licensed the stars, which are used primarily for promotional tool — that Michelle Obama embodies in many ways. The luxurious lodges, hotel, limousines, and security, the impressive technical team and the triumphal entry on stage to the tune of Girl on Fire by Alicia Keys in the arenas attic ; it’s all there. Michelle, rockstar.
There is also the choke points : the visit to the family home in Chicago ; interviews with his mother Marian, his big brother Craig, her stylist Meredith as well as with his body-guard master Allen and his team leader, Melissa, partner since 2008 ; as a tribute to his father who died in 1991 of multiple sclerosis.
By contrast, the immediate family plays a very small role. Malia and Sasha, his daughters, were held far from the media during their stay in the House-White, from 2009 to 2017. Logically, the viewer will only catch glimpses, especially on the archive images.
Obviously, to Become could not make the impasse on Barack Obama. But he also made it very discreet. (“I’m like Jay-Z, who made an appearance at a show of Beyoncé”, rigole-t-il when he will visit surprise on stage for a short segment with his wife).