Become: Michelle Obama’s rockstar ***

May 6, 2020

in <em>Become</em> offers a view behind the scenes tour of 34 dates made by Michelle Obama, at the end of 2018, to promote the sale of his book of the same name.

6 may 2020 15: 40

Updated at 16h06

Eric Moreault

The Sun

CRITICAL / Netflix has managed a big blow by putting the hand on Become (Becoming), pandemic or not. The documentary offers a view behind the scenes tour of 34 dates made by Michelle Obama, at the end of 2018, to promote the sale of his book of the same name. This delightful film and in the standard is an extension of this, offering a picture controlled to the ex-First lady of the United States.

Become made to think of all his films, licensed the stars, which are used primarily for promotional tool — that Michelle Obama embodies in many ways. The luxurious lodges, hotel, limousines, and security, the impressive technical team and the triumphal entry on stage to the tune of Girl on Fire by Alicia Keys in the arenas attic ; it’s all there. Michelle, rockstar.

There is also the choke points : the visit to the family home in Chicago ; interviews with his mother Marian, his big brother Craig, her stylist Meredith as well as with his body-guard master Allen and his team leader, Melissa, partner since 2008 ; as a tribute to his father who died in 1991 of multiple sclerosis.

By contrast, the immediate family plays a very small role. Malia and Sasha, his daughters, were held far from the media during their stay in the House-White, from 2009 to 2017. Logically, the viewer will only catch glimpses, especially on the archive images.

Obviously, to Become could not make the impasse on Barack Obama. But he also made it very discreet. (“I’m like Jay-Z, who made an appearance at a show of Beyoncé”, rigole-t-il when he will visit surprise on stage for a short segment with his wife).

Michelle Obama with her mother Marian (left).

Photo Netflix

Fortunately. Because this charismatic woman of strength of character and righteousness exceptional has a lot to offer. A speech bearer, of course, but also a sense of humor and a sense of fairness is remarkable.

Michelle Obama has become a source of inspiration for a countless number of women (the book has surpassed 10 million copies). These are the segments that highlight this aspect of his personality that are the most profitable. And touching.

In addition to lectures, the ex-First lady of 56 years meeting of community groups, which gives rise to beautiful exchanges on the issue of racism still pervasive in the United States and the context (“I was First lady, but I am a descendant of slaves”, she says with emphasis), as well as simple readers.

The discussions and the attention that they truly are passages simply luminous. Especially when it comes to young afro-americans or from cultural communities. Michelle Obama believes that they embody the vectors of change, and she constantly reminded never to let anyone limit their aspirations.

The filmmaker Nadia Hallgren follows the basic rules of the genre — especially with close-ups of people react in awe, or even close to hysterics, when they encounter the subject of their admiration. Director of photography, who work in the documentary, she holds the camera in to Become, a film of self-indulgence produced by Higher Ground, the company of Obama. This explains it : everything is meticulously planned.

Very conscious of his image, the ex-First Lady, despite its wishes, cannot escape what she was and will always be in the eyes of Americans and the rest of the world.

This is not a coincidence that Become ends on a message of hope — the campaign slogan of Obama in 2008 : HOPE

Become is available on Netflix

The generic

Rating : ***

Title : Become

Genre : Documentary

Director : Nadia Hallgren

Duration :1 hour, 31 minutes

