Beers and coffees “taste of freedom” in France
In the paris region, only the terraces of restaurants and cafés, however, have been allowed to reopen, with a minimum distance between each table.
June 2, 2020 20h53
Updated at 23h33
Lucy Peytermann
Agence France-Presse
Maria Elena Bucheli
Agence France-Presse
PARIS — A beer “the taste of freedom”, the emotion of a coffee terrace, a “great day” for restaurants : the French have found with pleasure on Tuesday, the terraces of cafes and restaurants allowed to reopen after long weeks of confinement.
At the time of the aperitif, in this sunny afternoon, the terraces of the popular 10th arrondissement of Paris are crowded.
From 17h, the first regulars rushed on : “It was stirring to the opening of the terrace, it was the first” laugh Yoann, Vincent, Paul and Anthony, three beers and a pomegranate on the table.
“It feels good to be among friends as well,” explains Yoann, when Vincent describes this first beer and its “taste of “come back to-there””.
For Gaspard, a 33-year-old, who began his second pint : “this is more than just a beer”. A few streets later, in another bar, Adele, 21 years old, made the same observation, sipping his beer, “the taste of freedom”.
France has been badly affected by the epidemic of COVID-19, which was about 30 000 people and caused a near-shutdown of the economy. But thanks to the continued slowdown of the epidemic since the beginning of the déconfinement on may 11, the government has decided that the passage in phase 2 of this déconfinement, a synonym of an almost-back to normal.
And even if this constraint has forced the conservators to reduce the number of tables available, they share the pleasure of again be able to receive clients.
“We saw”, rejoice in the heart Kevin Amar and Matthias Leveque, patrons of the Glass, Teasing, near the canal Saint-Martin.
“It’s good for you”
As of this morning, the sun that bathed the capital had pushed the Parisians to take advantage of this reopening.
“The café terrace, it’s Paris!” lance to the AFP Martine Depagniat, installed at a table at the Café de la Comédie, in the heart of the capital.