Began construction of new water supply in waingort Guards and Cherkasy
In Novomoskovsk district began to build a new 15-kilometer water supply. It will provide uninterrupted supply of inhabitants of military camps guards and Cherkasy. To complete the work plan this year. About it reports a press-service of Dneprova.
-More than five years, residents of the Guards and Cherkasy suffer from permanent water shortages. Looking for options in the shortest possible time to solve this problem, – said the Chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk regional state administration Oleksandr Bondarenko. – The upgrade of the old pipe would cost more than 200 million hryvnia – this is a huge funds. Decided to build a new 15-kilometer water supply. It will cost about 47 million and soon will provide drinking water to about 30 thousand inhabitants of Novomoskovsk district.
Build a water supply for the state and regional account. Work has already started near Cherkasy.
-The problem with the water supply in the area is very serious. More than ten thousand residents of the military towns constantly sitting without water. Now get her on the clock – this is only enough for basic needs, – said the Chairman of the Cherkasy OTG Yuri Taran. This water very much look forward. Expect him to allow you to run a full water supply in our villages.
The length of the new water line will be 14.7 km. Will also build a new pump station in the Orel region and modernize existing in Novomoskovsk.
The project was divided into several stages. Now move in the direction of the Orel? Deputy Director of SC “Strojsistema” Sergey Kalinenko. – There will be able to reduce pump station with two water tanks. In parallel, we change the part of the existing water supply in Novomoskovsk and to lay pipes in the area of the Samara river. Then continue to work, replace the pump in Novomoskovsk on more powerful and connect pumping stations in military camps.
Work will be completed this year.