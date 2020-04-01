Bella Hadid figured out how to force the fans to sit at home
23-year-old Bella Hadid showed how she spends time in isolation.
Judging by recent posts in Instagram, the model is never a dull moment, reports the Daily Mail. She decided to take advantage of free time to work on my tan, and at the same time once again to remind the fans how her body looks in a bikini.
From Hadid to 29.4 million subscribers. The bikini was liked by more than a million people. In addition, the model posted another hot selfie in the stories. The most indifferent could not resist and left for an impromptu photo shoot in a swimsuit emotional comments.
However, some users found the behavior of girls are not appropriate for the situation, accusing it of indifference to those who have already contracted the coronavirus.
You must be glad you have the opportunity to lie on the island while everyone else sick, writes Josephsoddities.