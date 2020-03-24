Bella Hadid has published racy photos and told what to do during the quarantine
23-year-old model Bella Hadid has shown how spending time at home during the quarantine because of the epidemic of the coronavirus, and gave the followers tips on what to do.
On his page on Instagram Bella has published a spicy photo where eating a burrito… Topless.
“I and my burrito order you to stay inside! Not only for yourself, but just for the sake of the whole world and all the people you love. Hey, don’t be selfish! Meditate! Talk to your dog/cat/fish! They will be very glad to your attention 24 hours a day during all these days. Learn how to knit. Write a poem to your mom. If they haven’t mastered TikTok, now is the time to do it. And these are my fucking hands!” — posted by Hadid. By the way, many other celebrities show you how to spend time in quarantine.
View this post on Instagram
Me and my burrito telling you to stay inside! not only for the sake of just yourself but also for literally the entire world and all of the people that you love .. ❤ on!!! Its crazy because all we have to do is work together to slow down this virus and people are still having trouble understanding that.. don’t be selfish! meditate ! hang out with your dog/cat/fish! they are probably super excited to have your attention for 24 hours out of the day..!! learn how to knit ! tie die some socks ! write a poem to your mom ! Tiktok I guess if that’s what you’re into ! find out your rising sign ! then learn about it ! and become ! a better person! anyways … last thing …not new news but… wash those damn hands people! to the people who are still working and the ones who can’t … I love you and i am thinking about you! ..❤it’s amazing