Bella Hadid has shared a candid shot in a swimsuit
March 30, 2020
The model reminds that summer is coming and (maybe) the beach season.
The weather for next week does not portend us no heat, no sun (the easier it is to observe the regime of house isolation). However, Bella Hadid, the situation is radically different model enjoy warm days sunbathing in the backyard of his home.
23-year-old star posted on instagram a photo where posing in a white velvet bikini. “A little vitamin D”, — has signed it post. Honestly, for us it remains a mystery how Bella stays in such perfect shape, because yesterday she posted numerous Stories of sweetness that pampers himself during the quarantine. In any case, the images are a good motivation for the upcoming summer.