Ben Affleck made a “romantic quarantine” with the beloved
Despite the quarantine, Ben Affleck and his girlfriend Ana De Armas glowing with happiness.
Looks like they are not afraid of the epidemic and decided to take a moment to arrange a “romantic quarantine”: until the whole world trembles in fear of Contracting coronavirus, the actors turned it into a mini-honeymoon.
Advantage of a pause in their usually busy work schedules, 47-year-old Ben and 31-year-old Ana decided to dive into my novel. The actors, who met last fall on the set of the movie “Deep water”, has ceased to hide their relationship just a few weeks ago.
Now they continue to converge and is not part. In early March, Ben and Ana spent a romantic vacation, the first in the homeland of Ana Cuba and then in Costa Rica.
The pair is now in Los Angeles where the paparazzi caught them both on a walk with the dog Ana: the lovers embraced and kissed, totally ignoring the recommendations of distancing in pandemic coronavirus.
That, of course, already managed to condemn the supporters of strict quarantine measures.