Benefit or myth? Nutritionist revealed the truth about dark chocolate
The expert said if useful dark chocolate, as is commonly believed
Dark chocolate is a great alternative to the tasty and unhealthy sweets. Nutritionists recommend to give preference to this type of desserts for those who lose weight, and tell about its benefits. But whether this or another myth, designed to placate those who can not imagine their life without sweets? Nutritionist Albina Komissarova, who previously taught how to fall out of love with a sweet, Instagram revealed the truth about dark chocolate.
Why is dark chocolate considered healthy? Cocoa contains flavonoids, plant polyphenols, they can still be found in fruits, vegetables, tea, coffee, wine, cereal products and… chocolate! And the beneficial flavonoids? Study of the effect of flavonoids on the human organism were carried out in different areas (health of teeth, skin, intestine and even cancer prevention).
There is evidence that flavonoids reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases, but these data are insufficient to draw any conclusions.
In fact, even if this effect is, chocolate needs to be specially made with a high content of flavonoids, such products have, but in regular grocery stores they are not available.
So no good in dark chocolate – no? Most likely, no. Dark chocolate in the diet will provide dietary diversity, raise the mood, but you can do without it.
Any chocolate contains a large amount of added sugar(which you want to restrict), fats, so eat the chocolate recommended every day and in small amounts(2-3 squares).
Dark chocolate is recommended because of its more intense flavor and, probably, you will eat less + better composition. So – if you want dessert, choose something that you love, not trying to give preference to dark chocolate, because it is “useful”.