Beta test Predator: Hunting Grounds will start on PlayStation 4 and PC
Since the release of the first movie the Predator with Arnold Schwarzenegger thousands of people love this franchise. And now preparing to release a new game about an alien from another planet.
Open beta testirovanie game Predator: Hunting Grounds kicks off on 27 March at 18:00 Kyiv time and will last until March 29 on the PlayStation 4 and PC. It is reported by the Informant Tech
Players will enjoy asymmetrical multiplayer, in which one Predator will face the four soldiers of the elite special ops, just like in the first film. Players will also have access to three classes of soldiers: Assault, Scout and Support. Stormtrooper – universal soldier, a Ranger moves faster in the arena, and fighter support had more health and armor. Arsenal commandos can be improved by completing tasks in the course of the battle.
As in the movie, the Predator is dangerous and can sneak up on you, attacking from above and uses an Arsenal of high-tech weapons, including infrared vision. Besides, the newcomer will be available in multiple classes: the Hunter, Berserker or Scout. Each gives the fighter a certain set of skills. Unfortunately, the “beta” will be available only to the class of Hunter. Release Predator: Hunting Grounds appointed on 24 April 2020 for the PlayStation 4 and PC (Epic Games Store).