“I think if you still have covid-19, we shouldn't have a debate,” Biden told reporters.

EFE

The Democratic candidate for the White House, Joe Biden, assured this Tuesday that the debate scheduled for October 15 with the president of the United States, Donald Trump , should not be held if the president continues to be ill with covid-19.

Biden's words come after Trump anticipated his participation in the face-to-face on Twitter on Tuesday: “I'm waiting for the debate on Thursday night, October 15 in Miami. It will be great!” He wrote.