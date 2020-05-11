Big collection of returnable containers to the Max Fleur de Lys [PHOTOS]
The queue was long to get rid of the returnable containers to the Maxi Fleur-de-Lys, on Sunday.
May 10, 2020
Updated on may 11, 2020 at 9h23
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
This is eight weeks that we collects the returnable containers in the house, the pandemic has interrupted their gathering in all the convenience stores and grocery stores in the province. Sunday, the Maxi Fleur de Lys was having a period of pick-up in its parking lot, and the queue was long…
The grocery store had to shut down the collection a little before 13h, then it said recovering containers up to 15h. The small team had already collected a huge amount of cans, which makes the work of sorting more complicated.
The 10 employees have spent the rest of the afternoon to sort properly the cans and place them in the bags provided for the deposit. At 13h, a mountain of cans was still waiting.
Several dozen vehicles have had to make a u-turn, people were disappointed not to be able to leave their bag. The team of the grocery store has indicated that they look forward to the activities set to resume on a regular basis, given the popularity.
It would seem that the situation was similar to the Maxi Beauport. Due to a too large volume of cans, the small team has to stop the pickup earlier than expected.
A return-gift
Forty grocery stores Maxi across the province were recovering bottles and cans by the end of the week, while following the instructions of the public health, the great “return-gift”. Even as other institutions have organized their own gathering throughout the province.
In Quebec, citizens have responded with big bags full!
According to Consigneco, nearly 80% of beverage containers brought to market are returned to Quebec. It is in the habit of Québec to recover the cans, the period of collection of Maxi has, therefore, been well received, it was time to get rid of the reserves.
Those who come to bring their containers had the choice of keeping the money for the cans, or give it as a gift to the local body affiliated to the grocery store. Max was a commitment to double the amounts collected by each agency.
In the region, the collection of returnable containers was also held at the Max of Lévis.
“Since the beginning of this health crisis, our teams work tirelessly to feed the population of Québec and ensure that all have access to what they need. The efforts deployed by our shops and volunteers will enable more consumers to return their containers, while supporting local organizations dear to our communities in this period where the needs are amplified by the pandemic”, said Patrick Blanchette, vice-president, division discount Quebec in Maxi, earlier this week.
The total amount of beverage containers collected, as well as the amounts of money for each organism selected, will be announced Monday by the different grocery stores Maxi.
