Big loss for Air Canada
Photo: Scott Olson Getty Images via Agence France-Presse
Excluding including the effect of exchange rates, Air Canada posted an adjusted net loss of $ 392 million, or 1.49 per share, after three months in 2020, compared to an adjusted net income of $ 17 million, or 6 cents per share a year earlier.
Referring to the “brutality” and the “severity” of the impact of the pandemic on airlines, Air Canada recorded a heavy loss at the end of the first quarter. In order to ensure the safety of its flights, the company adopted a programme providing in particular the mandatory verification of the temperature of the customers before the volume
The president and chief executive officer, Calin Rovinescu, has recalled that the effects began to be felt at the end of January, with the suspension of services to China. The incidence has increased considerably in the month of march due to the measures of distance-physical, mandatory, restrictions of movement and the cessation of the economic activity in various countries. At the end of the first quarter ended 31 march, Air Canada recorded income of 3.72 billion, down 16 % compared to the corresponding quarter of 2019.
During this interval, the carrier is passed to an operating profit of 127 million with an operating loss of $ 433 million, or a profit of 345 million to a loss of c $ 1.05 billion.
As at 31 march, its unrestricted cash amounted to 6,52 billion, compared with 7,38 billion at the end of December. Its short-term liabilities, excluding the passenger revenue received in advance, amounted to 3.81 billion. “We are living the darkest period in the history of commercial aviation,” added Calin Rovinescu, calling it “the outbreak steep COVID-19″ to ” catastrophic “. Between the two quarters of comparison, Air Canada has seen the net cash flows for operating activities melt of more than $ 3 billion. In response, in addition to the capacity reduction of over 90 % for the second quarter, Air Canada has put in place a significant programme of cost reduction as well as reduction and deferral of capital expenditure “. The carrier is also taken advantage of the wage subsidy emergency of Canada for most of its workforce.
The ability for the third quarter is expected to be compressed by approximately 75 % compared to the third quarter of 2019. Air Canada will also speed up the withdrawal of its fleet of 79 older devices.
Transat
In a presentation to analysts, Mr. Rovinescu has remained silent to a question asking him to clarify the evolution of the acquisition of the tour operator Transat A. T.
“Until we get the regulatory approvals, there really is no update that we can provide “, whether is it limited to say, according to the text of The canadian Press. After having received an assessment from the Office of the competition raising several friction elements, Transport Canada has just filed its report on the office of the federal minister of Transport.
About the recovery, “we understand that once the government restrictions lifted, one of the main factors that will have an impact on the demand recovery will be the confidence of the travellers until a vaccine becomes available,” quipped Mr. Rovinescu. Which explains the launch of the program ” SoinPropre + “.
Among the measures to be deployed by may 15, all customers will be subject to a decision temperature by infrared thermometer. Also, in economy class, Air Canada will automatically block the sale of the adjacent seats and will limit the total number of seats offered at the sale for each flight, a policy to remain in force at least until 30 June.