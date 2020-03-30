Bike: how to choose and where to buy
With the advent of heat, more and more people ride bikes, and if not, searching for a suitable model. Tell how to avoid mistakes when choosing to iron horse to stay happy and not to overpay.
What to pay attention
When buying you should consider the type of bike, its design features, as well as its growth.
Types of bikes
Experts are:
- Mountain models. They are designed to travel on mountain paths, therefore characterized by a reinforced construction, wide tires with deep tread that provides good traction. In such models there may be additional shock absorbers for a comfortable ride (front, rear). Of course, all this affects the cost of the bike. But if she does you can borrow for exploring the city. Most importantly, do not speed as on flat terrain due to the large weight of the huge speed of the model to develop will fail. By the way, it also has its varieties: downhill for downhill (it is distinguished by: weight of 20 kg and powerful brakes), cross-country race with UPS and downs (she, accordingly, a lightweight frame and good brakes).
- Road. Designed for high-speed walks on a smooth road. They have a special form of a wheel (“RAM’s horns”), to be able to change the grip, giving the hands a rest. Also provides light frame, stretched fit to improve aerodynamics, narrow tires.
- City. Models with a high rise (the cyclist is sitting, keeping the back straight), but the wide seat, large wheels (28 &8243;). Often have better equipment than mining and have protection from getting feet in the wheels, trunk, fenders, motor.
How to choose a model for growth
It is advisable to take a bike that corresponds to the growth, for two reasons – for a comfortable ride (when braking it will be easier to jump) and to save (the larger the model, the more expensive it is).
Design features of the bike
Of great importance frame. Production material are distinguished:
- Steel. Are on cheap bikes. A lot of weight, but offer better maneuverability in the turns, soften the vibration.
- Aluminum. Due to the smaller weight is easier to ascend the mountain. At the same time, short-lived, which can resist corrosion. Recognizable, as they have a tube diameter larger.
- Carbon. Lightweight (lighter than aluminum, 20%), sturdy, resistant to scratches. The only negative models of such frames are more expensive.
- Magnesium. Lightweight – magnesium is 34% lighter than aluminum. Well dampen vibration, suitable for driving on highway and over rough terrain where there are steep slopes, provided the power pedaling. There are drawbacks – the fear of strong strikes that steel would easily stand.
Also note the plug type. First of all, they are divided into rigid (hard) and depreciation. You have not provided a rigid moving parts (hence the name). These products are reliable, easy and low cost. Set mostly on road bikes. However, even when traveling around town on a flat road the difference in comfort on the bike with rigid frame and cushioning notice is unlikely.
Suspension fork weigh more, cost more. Besides, can require regular maintenance, as the wear and tear can deteriorate the handling of the bike.
In turn suspension fork are divided into several types:
- Spring. Consist of spring and boot. Not regulated, but are durable.
- Spring elastomer. In addition to spring and dust cover into the design and added more polymer components to absorb shock. The elastomer in this case prevents the fired spring after compression.
- Air-oil. In the design are spring, but the burden falls on compressed air.
Finally, spring-oil. They are the most expensive because they include the oil cartridges. There is a possibility of adjustment.